One community creates a garden where immigrants grow foods that taste like home

PHILADELPHIA — The joy of the plants that sprout from a patch of South Philadelphia earth is not merely that they remind people of home — they taste like home, too.

Many people don’t know the garden is there, in three parcels tucked in off of a busy avenue. Nor do they know all the place means to the gardeners, many of them refugees who were persecuted in Asian homelands.

“This means a lot for our community,” said ZarZo Lian, 40, who belongs to the Chin people, among the most mistreated in Myanmar, formerly called Burma, and who came to this country 20 years ago. “The work brought us together. … Families share to another family.”

Recently, in baking heat, Lian and two dozen gardeners, nonprofit leaders and government officials gathered under a tomato-red awning to cheer the summer bounty and to celebrate, cutting a ribbon to formally mark the completion of $100,000 in improvements to Growing Home Gardens.

Like those who labor there, the garden has seen dramatic change — started a decade ago, handed off between organizations, threatened by development, rebuilt and reorganized and evolved into what it is now: a means to improve the diets of refugees by providing nutritious, familiar produce, and to offer a place for neighbors to casually meet and make friends.