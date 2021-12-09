Orchid Flower 2022 color of the year adds intense thrill to garden

Both Lo & Behold Ruby Chip and Unplugged Pink salvia are compact, in the 3-foot range with a 3-foot spread. I expect them to be slightly larger in the South. While they are both to be treasured, they do have siblings that are larger and may be ideally suited if you have a large garden.

Rockin Fuchsia salvia came out in 2020, and they will always be part of my garden. Sometimes I think Rockin Fuchsia is darker in color than Unplugged Pink, and other times they're almost identical. Rockin Fuchsia salvias have returned for three growing seasons in my zone 8a garden and easily reach 4 feet with an equal spread. Both the salvias, however, are considered perennial in zone 9 and warmer. Winston-Salem is zone 7b.

By all means, put Miss Molly butterfly bush on your list, too. This will be like the queen of the court for your Orchid Flower color planning. It will easily reach 5 feet in height and width and will take your breath away with its beauty. It is noninvasive and approved for sale to Oregon and Washington (albeit under the name of summer lilac). Why this is not at every garden center in the country is one of the great mysteries of life.