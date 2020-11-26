Orchids are experiencing a resurgence in popularity

The orchid industry is on full throttle and commercial nurseries everywhere are having their best year in recent memory. Retailers are having trouble getting product and many wholesalers are simply sold out. The last time there was a run on orchids to this extent was 80 years ago, during the corsage era.
The 1940s were, indeed, the “The Golden Age of Cattleyas” because orchid corsages were in fashion. My father recalls cattleyas “being worn to dances, the opera or anywhere a woman wanted to look her very best.” It was a glamorous time and one that most people of that generation look back on fondly.
Most orchid enthusiasts of that time got their material from the American Orchid Society’s Bulletin, a pint-sized black-and-white magazine with about 60 pages of culture, breeding and history. Readers were met with apologetic notices from nurseries that were unable to fill orders. We “withdraw all offerings of plants until further notice,” wrote one grower. “All shipments temporarily suspended,” wrote another. “Our quota of plants for sale is entirely exhausted,” wrote a third.
The largest orchid distributor in the country, Thomas Young Orchids of Bound Brook, N.J., went so far as to run full-page ads soliciting hobbyists for their extra cut flowers. Their slogan, “We will sell them for you,” was seen each month for several years in The Bulletin. With blooms selling for as much as $20 each (nearly $300 today), there were plenty of profits to go around.
This shortage of cattleya flowers led everyday people to get into the business. Hundreds of producers of all sizes sprang up practically overnight with homeowners in every neighborhood frantically erecting hobby greenhouses or lean-to structures and filling them with cattleya plants.
The big commercial growers had ranges of greenhouses — all glass, with boilers and packing houses. A sizeable staff was required to run such an operation and included a person dedicated to cut the blooms, place them in water tubes, sort, pack and deliver them to florists. This was big business and fortunes were made by those who were efficient.
Some of the biggest growers of the 1940s included (alphabetically):
Alberts & Merkel of Boynton Beach, Fla., was a 1947 collaboration between Albert’s Orchid Farm and Merkel Brothers. They prided themselves on fine varieties and issued illustrated catalogs.
Armacost & Royston of Los Angeles, Calif., billed itself as the “Largest Breeders of Orchids in America” and decided early on that good stud plants were the key to success. “Arm-Roy” sold in high volume and sent freight cars full of their hybrids to the East Coast.
E. W. McLellan Company of Colma, Calif., “Orchid Growers — Exporters — Importers — Hybridizers,” touted its 50-year growing experience in the mild San Francisco climate. The head house was 400 feet long, and their stud collection was billed as the “Finest Parents on Earth.”
Fennell Orchid Jungle of Homestead, Fla., was a state tourist attraction where visitors could see orchids growing in natural conditions. They sold a wide variety of species and hybrids and three generations of the Fennell family ran the business. They also published Fennell’s Orchid News.
H. Patterson & Sons Orchidhaven of Bergenfield, N.J., was an enormous operation with a dozen greenhouses. The family business included Henrietta (mother) and sons Harold, Edwin and George. Their stud plants were the “who’s who” of the orchid world.
Jones & Scully Orchidglade of Miami, Fla., opened in 1946 and sold cattleya seedlings and flasks to the hobbyist and commercial grower. Founder Robert M. Scully billed the company as “Growers and Hybridizers of Fine Orchids,” but it also offered companion plants. Scully’s wife, Lucile, produced their catalogs.
Kiesewetter Orchid Gardens of Long Island, N.Y., was a vast nursery of cut flower stock but also sold cattleya seedlings in volume. It offered “light controllable” hybrids that could be forced to bloom anytime from November to June.
Lager & Hurrell Orchid Growers of Summit, N.J., was established in 1896 and billed as the “The Oldest Orchid Establishment in America.” It issued a 60-page wide-ranging catalog of orchid species and hybrids. After Hurrell died, two generations of the Lager family ran the business.
Rivermont Orchids of Chattanooga, Tenn., was primarily a cut-flower operation that also sold cattleya seedlings and community pots to hobbyists and commercial growers. It was a family affair with Clint McDade and his sons, Everest and Neil.
Thomas Young Orchids Inc. of Bound Brook, N.J., had a different kind of business model in that their plants were not for sale. “America’s Foremost Growers” had a massive greenhouse range in New Jersey, four satellite offices and a nationwide network for florists who distributed their cut flowers.
These large growers and many others like them thrived during the 1940s. The unbridled demand for cut orchids did not last, however, and it is rare to see anyone wearing a cattleya today. To keep heir business, nurseries had to change their product lines.
Now the plants are popular again. Cattleyas are widely grown for hobbyists, who delight in their rich history, as well as the general public looking to try something exotic. Perhaps one day, with fashion being cyclical, there will be a return to the “The Golden Age of Cattleyas.”
Arthur Chadwick is president of Chadwick & Son Orchids Inc. You may send questions to 1240 Dorset Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139, 804-598-7560 or by email at info@chadwickorchids.com. Previous columns are on his website, www.chadwickorchids.com.
