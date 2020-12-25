Orchids: Jill Biden’s namesake flower

We heard about the impending Biden visit from a client who is a local political activist and saw our “Jill” hybrid in bloom at the greenhouse. We wondered if this might be a good time to present the flowers. Timing is critical with perishable orchids as there is only a narrow window when the petals are their freshest.

Spouses sometimes accompany politicians to campaign events, but it was unclear if both Bidens would be in attendance. Our plan is always to give the flowers directly to the honoree, but given the short notice, the vice president might have to do. We cut the flowers, put them in a water tube, and let the activist take them to the rally where she presented the flowers onstage to a grinning Joe Biden amidst a throng of cheers.

He loved the orchids and took them back to Wilmington that night for his wife to enjoy. This is likely the only time in history in which namesake orchids have been transported on Air Force Two, the official plane of the vice president.

Once again, Delaware has lived up to its nickname, “Small Wonder,” and Jill Biden’s hybrid now rests securely in the legacy of the first lady cattleyas.

