Orchids: New book emphasizes best ways to display orchids

Orchid Column for September 2020 – Book Review – Orchid Modern
When a senior orchid curator of a major botanical garden writes an orchid book, people take notice. They look again when home and garden diva Martha Stewart adds her recommendation to the back cover.
There have been many books about growing orchids over the years and they generally follow a similar pattern: general culture requirements such as humidity, lighting, and temperature; followed by suggested varieties, which could be limited to popular genera or as expansive as all known species within a genus. B.S. William’s all-encompassing reference book of 1894, "The Orchid Grower’s Manual," contained 762 pages of such advice.
The new "Orchid Modern: Living & Designing with the World’s Most Elegant Houseplants" (Timber Press) by Marc Hachadourian is a little bit different. Readers not only are instructed on what orchids to grow and how to grow them but also are given ideas on how best to display the plants when they bloom.
“It is designed as a book for the home orchid grower wishing to take their hobby to the next level, perfect their culture, and interject creativity into their growing,” said Hachadouria who has been with the New York Botanical Garden for more than 20 years. His ideas come from a wide range of personal experiences, including the internationally acclaimed orchid shows that the garden hosts each spring.
One of the design areas that "Orchid Modern" features is the use of terrariums, which have become quite popular in recent years. Hachadourian explains how to construct these miniature displays using every day materials. There are even step-by-step pictures to help readers along.
The “Jewel Orchid Terrarium” is a masterpiece and employs a type of orchid that is grown primarily for its foliage. The leaves are velvety and vibrant and fit in tight spaces. Ludisia discolor is the most common variety but there are others.
The author combines an assortment of jewel orchids along with interesting mosses into an ornate glass box, which has an open top for air circulation. The finished product is pleasing and requires minimal care.
The “Decorative Orchid Terrarium” is slightly more complex and involves the use of blooming orchids that will eventually fade and need to be replaced. Compact varieties are recommended and low-light, long-lasting miniatures such as Phalaenopsis and Paphiopedilums lend themselves well to this display. The addition of ferns and mosses of varied textures rounds out the display.
Another area of focus in "Orchid Modern" is plant arrangements that lately have become a household staple. The concept involves combining multiple orchids, usually of complimentary flower colors, into a fancy container or cachepot then dressing it up with everything from curly willow to peacock feathers.
Hachadourian suggests an arrangement idea that is sometimes seen at orchid shows - a grouping entirely of lady slippers. These little charmers are usually found in modest 4-inch pots and are ideal for small spaces. Paphiopedilums all have a similar look, but, because they are grown from seed, each is unique. Accent plants, mosses, and twigs complete this “Woodland Garden Orchid Container.”
In addition to terrariums and arrangements, there are other stimulating ideas in "Orchid Modern" for displaying America’s favorite houseplants. Particularly noteworthy is the “Orchid Wreath” and the “Miniature Orchid Mobiles” which are both outlandish and worth exploring for those who are crafty and have some free time. The “Hanging Orchid Gallery” is more involved (requiring a staple gun and chicken wire) and is probably best suited for the advanced student.
Hachadourian’s extensive horticulture experience is evident in the traditional culture section of the book. Some of the high points include:
- Growing under artificial lights – for hobbyists who have limited windows.
- Water quality – for sensitive orchids such as species and lady slipper.
- Humidity – which is critical during the winter when heaters are running.
- Potting mixes – including how to make your own.
- Mounted orchids – for that rainforest vibe.
Hachadourian concludes "Orchid Modern" with his top 100 recommended varieties, which he has compiled from “40 years of growing orchids on windowsills, under lights, and in greenhouses of all sizes and types.” There is something for everyone in this reasonably priced book ($24.95), and the design section is sure to give readers a new perspective.
Arthur Chadwick is president of Chadwick & Son Orchids Inc. You may send questions to 1240 Dorset Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139, 804-598-7560 or by email at info@chadwickorchids.com. Previous columns are on his website, www.chadwickorchids.com.
