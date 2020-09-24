Orchids: New book emphasizes best ways to display orchids

Hachadourian suggests an arrangement idea that is sometimes seen at orchid shows - a grouping entirely of lady slippers. These little charmers are usually found in modest 4-inch pots and are ideal for small spaces. Paphiopedilums all have a similar look, but, because they are grown from seed, each is unique. Accent plants, mosses, and twigs complete this “Woodland Garden Orchid Container.”

In addition to terrariums and arrangements, there are other stimulating ideas in "Orchid Modern" for displaying America’s favorite houseplants. Particularly noteworthy is the “Orchid Wreath” and the “Miniature Orchid Mobiles” which are both outlandish and worth exploring for those who are crafty and have some free time. The “Hanging Orchid Gallery” is more involved (requiring a staple gun and chicken wire) and is probably best suited for the advanced student.

Hachadourian’s extensive horticulture experience is evident in the traditional culture section of the book. Some of the high points include:

Growing under artificial lights – for hobbyists who have limited windows.

Water quality – for sensitive orchids such as species and lady slipper.

Humidity – which is critical during the winter when heaters are running.

Potting mixes – including how to make your own.

Mounted orchids – for that rainforest vibe.

Hachadourian concludes "Orchid Modern" with his top 100 recommended varieties, which he has compiled from “40 years of growing orchids on windowsills, under lights, and in greenhouses of all sizes and types.” There is something for everyone in this reasonably priced book ($24.95), and the design section is sure to give readers a new perspective.

Arthur Chadwick is president of Chadwick & Son Orchids Inc. You may send questions to 1240 Dorset Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139, 804-598-7560 or by email at info@chadwickorchids.com. Previous columns are on his website, www.chadwickorchids.com.