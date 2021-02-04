Orchids take time and patience, but their special blooms are worth the wait

In my personal, ever-evolving collection of house plants, I have owned a grand total of two orchids. And both of them have long since passed. In retrospect, I now know what I did wrong, and what I should have done differently.

The fact still remains, though, that I killed those two orchids more quickly than any other plant I've ever brought home. I have since been very intimidated by these exotic epiphytes, forbidding their passage through my threshold.

Even though my personal experience makes me shy of orchids, doesn't mean that orchids are hard to grow. To the contrary, growing healthy orchids can be quite simple and straightforward, granted you help to mimic their natural environment and recognize that different types of orchids want different things.

Local orchid enthusiast Mike Essic has a long-standing affinity for orchids and has only in the past few years begun to grow his collection. During a visit to Hawaii 16 years ago, Essic bought a handful of orchids from a grower in Kauai and had them shipped to North Carolina. He killed them all. But he tried again several years later and made a point to better educate himself.