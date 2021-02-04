Orchids take time and patience, but their special blooms are worth the wait

In my personal, ever-evolving collection of house plants, I have owned a grand total of two orchids. And both of them have long since passed. In retrospect, I now know what I did wrong, and what I should have done differently.
The fact still remains, though, that I killed those two orchids more quickly than any other plant I've ever brought home. I have since been very intimidated by these exotic epiphytes, forbidding their passage through my threshold.
Even though my personal experience makes me shy of orchids, doesn't mean that orchids are hard to grow. To the contrary, growing healthy orchids can be quite simple and straightforward, granted you help to mimic their natural environment and recognize that different types of orchids want different things.
Local orchid enthusiast Mike Essic has a long-standing affinity for orchids and has only in the past few years begun to grow his collection. During a visit to Hawaii 16 years ago, Essic bought a handful of orchids from a grower in Kauai and had them shipped to North Carolina. He killed them all. But he tried again several years later and made a point to better educate himself.
“The way I got into orchids, I had a couple of phalaenopsis, which is what everybody has from the grocery store,” Essic said. “Then one day in the (Winston-Salem) Journal, I saw where the Triad Orchid Society was having their annual show over in Greensboro. So we went over there, and I was just amazed. I had never seen anything like that before. So I bought four or five, then I joined the orchid society.”
Essic has 95 orchids in his collection, a handful of which were blooming on the day of my visit last week. Many types of orchids bloom during the winter, continuing through early spring. This isn't true across the board, but it is typical of many cattleya and phalaenopsis orchids. Many regional orchid societies will schedule their annual shows late February through early April for this reason.
Some types such as vanda and onchidiinae will bloom several times a year. Essic has a psychopsis orchid called 'Hildos' that re-blooms on the same stem every few months, which was in bloom last week. This psychopsis is also known as the butterfly orchid, as its form mimics the wings and antennae of a butterfly.
Even though Essic's orchid collection is large, his setup is simple and his plants are small. Most of his collection is in a small grow space in an upstairs living room. Here, Essic has two tables set up with self-contained, pebble-lined trays that are filled with small orchids. This tiny nook has ample space for small grow lights, an oscillating fan and a small shelf full of potting supplies, tools and fertilizer.
The four key elements for successful orchid cultivation are light, water, fertilizer and air. All of these elements are present in Essic's small growing space. Even though there is a window with ample natural light, Essic has tabletop lights set up to provide more.
“These are T5 fluorescent lights,” Essic said. “These are full spectrum lights, the same spectrum they would get if they were growing outside. Very, very low energy. These lights are on a timer, on about 12 hours a day. You try to reduce the light to mimic what's going on outside.”
Some orchids require brighter light than others, so Essic has a light meter to measure the most intense areas of his bulbs. Orchid types also vary in how often they need to be watered and fertilized — so Essic has a chart posted in his grow space. He has a routine for watering and fertilizing, making sure to keep water filled in the pebble trays for consistent humidity. The oscillating fan ensures good air circulation, too.
“I keep a fan going because I've found that I have less disease that way,” Essic said.
Although the brunt of his collection is in his grow space, Essic has orchids scattered throughout his whole home. A large, handmade copper fountain flanks the entry door to his home, on which several orchids are hung and attached. A bathroom houses several vanda orchids, and a sunny office window is home to a dozen or more that are budded.
Essic says his favorite orchid is a brassolaeliocattleya — Fuchs Orange Nugget 'Lea.' Along with a couple of others, this coral-orange cattleya occupies the coffee table in Essic's den. Anytime an orchid starts to bloom, Essic brings it into his den, so he and his wife can better enjoy them.
During the warmer summer months, Essic takes a large portion of his orchids outside. He scatters them throughout his large patio, and also hangs some of them in the limbs of a ligustrum hedge.
“In the summer time, all of my orchids go out except for my phalaenopsis and my paphiopedilum,” Essic said.
Essic encouraged me and others who may be intimidated by growing orchids to be patient and just do a little bit of homework. Most orchids have a long dormancy period, which unfortunately discourages many people from putting a lot of effort into them. Keep in mind that blooms are worth the wait, though.
“People buy them and they don't know how to take care of them,” Essic said. “They'll buy them in bloom, enjoy them and then throw them out. It makes me sad to see that happen to a plant. You just have to be patient with them.”
The best orchid advice I absorbed from Essic's orchid knowledge was to get involved. Join a local orchid society, go to meetings and ask questions. Become a part of an online orchid forum or pick the brain of local greenhouse growers. If you are having trouble with a particular type of orchid, there are numerous avenues and networking opportunities to find solutions.
“The (Triad) Orchid Society is a good place to learn,” Essic said. “I just started asking questions. I've only tapped just a piece of the knowledge that these older growers have.”
The American Orchid Society is a great place for resources and is online at aos.org. The Triad Orchid Society is meeting virtually and is always seeking new members. You can find them online at triadorchidsociety.org.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University.