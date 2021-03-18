Outdoor cold frames allow gardeners to jumpstart planting for spring

“Typically, in England, somebody would have built those cold frames more like the ones at Reynolda — which are like a wooden frame with a glass top,” Parsonage said. “Old windows are great for that. I thought about doing that, but I said, ‘I’ve got to do something a bit cuter.’”

Her cold frame does indeed have a lot of character, and its small footprint fits perfectly within the garden. Parsonage has several crops growing in the cold frame, including tomatoes, eggplant, seed potatoes and carrot and asparagus seeds. As soon as our cold nights are past and the danger of frost is behind us, she will move the plants into the ground just footsteps away from the cold frame.

Do-it-yourself cold frames can be as permanent or temporary as you like. Permanent cold frames can become part of your patio or landscape, making good use of sunny exposure. Bricks, stone or treated lumber are all choices for material, and can be topped with clear plastic or glass to trap in heat.

One idea I love is the straw bale cold frame. If you’ve read this column before, you might know that I have an affinity for straw bales. From compost bins to soil medium, straw bales are perfect for a variety of garden projects, including creating insulated walls for incubating tender plants.