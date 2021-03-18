Outdoor cold frames allow gardeners to jumpstart planting for spring

For the diligent gardener, February and March are the ideal times to sow seeds (indoors) for the summer garden. And even though I’m always itching to get a head start on my tender transplants, I’ve just never had a good warm place to start seeds.
My small house doesn’t have any available sunny rooms or windows, and my garage isn’t heated — locations that make it hard to grow happy, healthy tomato and pepper sprouts. An outdoor cold frame might just be the solution to my quandary, though. A local gardener and a little bit of research have given me ideas for making a simple DIY cold frame, which will give early transplants a warm space to grow.
Helen Parsonage is a creative and opportunistic gardener. Even though her front and backyard gardens are tiny, she has managed to pack a lot of fun and functionality into her outdoor spaces. Her newest addition is a small cold frame built from salvaged windows — which is helping her vegetable plants get a leg up on the season.
Until recently, Parsonage’s backyard was a shade garden. But last year, a couple of large trees were removed, flooding the area with sunlight. Seemingly overnight, the dynamic of her space changed.
“It was a shade garden when we moved in, so I had the best collection of hostas,” Parsonage said. “But I couldn’t grow vegetables for love nor money.”
After the trees came down, the south-facing backyard garden quickly became a suitable place to grow vegetables. Last year, Parsonage planted a row of beefsteak tomatoes that had such a big production that she had to give them away by the bucketful. So building a cold frame was just another logical use of the sunny exposure.
Parsonage’s homemade cold frame is as simple as it gets, and is also a cheerful fixture within her garden. It’s made of six wooden frame windows, a little corrugated plastic, some strips of pine lumber, and a handful of hardware. The windows didn’t cost a thing, as she procured them from a local social media group.
“I got a bunch of windows from one of those buy nothing groups,” Parsonage said. “So I said, ‘Can I have eight of them?’ And I’m glad I got eight, because I managed to put my foot through one of the panes of glass. Two of them I broke.”
Parsonage stood four of the windows upright, forming a box — then screwed them together with wood screws. She used the other two windows for the pitched roof, securing them together with a simple triangular pine frame and hinges. This A-frame pitch left the sides open, so she bought a sheet of clear corrugated plastic to fill the gaps.
Instead of placing the structure right on the ground, Parsonage used some pieces of composite deck boards as a base. This keeps the wooden panes from rotting prematurely. Because finishing touches are so very important, Parsonage installed decorative brackets into the corners of the roof and a thermometer inside the frame.
“Typically, in England, somebody would have built those cold frames more like the ones at Reynolda — which are like a wooden frame with a glass top,” Parsonage said. “Old windows are great for that. I thought about doing that, but I said, ‘I’ve got to do something a bit cuter.’”
Her cold frame does indeed have a lot of character, and its small footprint fits perfectly within the garden. Parsonage has several crops growing in the cold frame, including tomatoes, eggplant, seed potatoes and carrot and asparagus seeds. As soon as our cold nights are past and the danger of frost is behind us, she will move the plants into the ground just footsteps away from the cold frame.
Do-it-yourself cold frames can be as permanent or temporary as you like. Permanent cold frames can become part of your patio or landscape, making good use of sunny exposure. Bricks, stone or treated lumber are all choices for material, and can be topped with clear plastic or glass to trap in heat.
One idea I love is the straw bale cold frame. If you’ve read this column before, you might know that I have an affinity for straw bales. From compost bins to soil medium, straw bales are perfect for a variety of garden projects, including creating insulated walls for incubating tender plants.
To build a straw cold frame, use six to eight bales to form the walls leaving an open center. Use more or fewer bales depending on how many plants or trays you want to fit inside of the frame. Re-purposed windows, glass doors or clear plastic sheeting can then be laid flat on the top of the bales. The density of the straw bales will work to insulate and trap heat inside.
Once the danger of frost has passed, the plants can be moved out and planted. Even though the straw will rot, it can be used for other purposes in the garden. I line my walkways through my vegetable garden with straw, so having extra bales is always handy.
Whatever kind of cold frame structure you construct, remember that you’re creating a mini greenhouse. Temperatures can get very hot inside cold frames, so it’s imperative that you keep an eye on the weather. A mild, overcast day may not require you to open the top — but a mild, sunny day can cause internal cold frame temperatures to soar. It can easily get hot enough to wilt and kill tender seedlings. Always remember to vent your cold frame in sunny weather.
I was truly inspired by Parsonage’s cold frame design, as well as the idea of making my own out of straw. Building my own cold frame will allow me to start my garden much earlier than normal, helping to build anticipation and grow more from seeds. And with spring right around the corner, it’s high time I get to growing.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.