Past Present Perfect: Mixing traditional, contemporary décor

Chandeliers are having their own moment as part of this trend; look for traditional clear glass, or go for it with an all-black version of Schonbek’s Hamilton chandelier, or House of Hampton’s multi-colored one.

Details, details

In his West Palm Beach, Fla., showroom, designer Jim Dove placed de Gournay’s L’Eden wallpaper, with an enchanting forest scene, behind a protective sheet of glass. L’Atelier Paris’ kitchen range adds another refined, French country house element; tailored white cabinetry, a sleek white worktop and luxe upholstered chairs keep it all looking modern.

For her room at the 2019 Kip’s Bay Show House, designer Young Huh paired a pillowy 18th century Gustavian banquette with a hefty Italian marble-topped dining table and an antique wing chair. The walls brought everything into the present, however, with several pieces from Cynthia Byrnes’ gallery, and Fromental’s large-scale, Cubist-inspired Braque wallpaper. The finished room is sophisticated and playful.

Byrnes says there’s a trick to getting this look right.