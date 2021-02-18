Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge boasts many bird species

Golfers, in particular, will appreciate the irony of someone working to preserve Canada geese in North Carolina. These days, many of the golf course hazards to be avoided are goose droppings.
But in the 1930s, geese were far less common, and Lockhart Gaddy of Anson County decided to do something about that. He built a pond close to his house and stocked it with nine geese. Within 20 years, 10,000 geese were wintering there, and Gaddy’s Wild Goose Refuge had become a tourist destination, drawing visitors from all 48 states and several countries.
In 1963, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service established Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) in close proximity to Gaddy’s refuge for the purpose of providing habitat for wintering waterfowl and other birds.
The refuge is made up of 8,500 acres of bottomland hardwood forest, pine forest, wetlands, cropland and old fields.
Over 1,100 acres of corn and soybeans are grown by local farmers under an agreement that requires 20% to be left standing as food for wildlife. Corn and soybean stubble left after harvesting also provides a lot of forage for wildlife, since the harvesting process invariably leaves a lot of grain behind.
A 150-acre tract of bottomland hardwoods, the Sullivan Green-Tree Reservoir, is flooded seasonally to benefit waterfowl, such as the beautiful wood duck, which feed on acorns. The water is maintained at a shallow level so ducks can still reach them on the bottom, almost like bobbing for apples.
Mid-winter is when the waterfowl population is at its peak, with about 10,000 ducks and geese inhabiting the refuge. However, two areas that are most important to ducks and geese, the Griffin and Andrews Lowgrounds, are closed from Nov. 25 through March 14, an added measure of safety since, beyond the refuge, hunting season falls within that timeframe.
It was mid-January when I paid the refuge a visit, and while the Lowgrounds and its waterfowl were off limits, I wasn’t disappointed. The refuge shelters enough birds that there are still plenty to enjoy. Several ponds and wetlands are home to more than ducks and geese. Great blue herons lurked at pond’s edge, and a great egret stood, gleaming white against a backdrop of winter trees. A kingfisher sped across the lake surface, his rattling call proclaiming his monarchy.
Most of the geese were likely off to a recently harvested corn field gleaning leftovers, and a trio of pied-billed grebes were the only birds rippling Arrowhead Lake.
Over 20 miles of gravel roads wander through several habitats, offering many opportunities to see a variety of birds. I paused to scan the corn stubble, hoping to spot a horned lark or pipit, two winter visitors that challenge the birder’s ability to pick them out among acres of stubble.
Suddenly, a huge flock of red-winged blackbirds broke across the field. Perhaps a thousand birds rose as a unit just a foot or two above the surface of the field. The birds in the rear of the flock leapfrogged over the ones in the front, reinforcing the impression of an enormous wave.
At each landing, the birds scrambled frantically for bits of grain, then launched into the air, landing again just a few yards ahead.
Male and female are so different in appearance, one might mistake them for different species. Females are a heavily streaked brown while males are jet black with striking red and yellow epaulets, as if dressed to receive military honors.
Sometimes, the thrill of birding comes, not with the sighting of a rare bird, but with an inspiring spectacle. On this day, it was the red-wings.
Pee Dee NWR is open from dawn to dusk, and you can pick up a map of the roads at the visitor center.
The refuge is easy to find. Just drive south from Winston-Salem on Highway 52 for about 85 miles. That will put you right at the refuge’s front entrance.
Lockhart Gaddy would have been proud that the little pond he built for his personal enjoyment of waterfowl led to the creation of a National Wildlife Refuge, a sanctuary for wildlife. Indeed, it is a sanctuary for you and me.
Gaddy died on this date in 1953 and was buried on the site of his goose refuge.
