Pee Dee National Wildlife Refuge boasts many bird species

Mid-winter is when the waterfowl population is at its peak, with about 10,000 ducks and geese inhabiting the refuge. However, two areas that are most important to ducks and geese, the Griffin and Andrews Lowgrounds, are closed from Nov. 25 through March 14, an added measure of safety since, beyond the refuge, hunting season falls within that timeframe.

It was mid-January when I paid the refuge a visit, and while the Lowgrounds and its waterfowl were off limits, I wasn’t disappointed. The refuge shelters enough birds that there are still plenty to enjoy. Several ponds and wetlands are home to more than ducks and geese. Great blue herons lurked at pond’s edge, and a great egret stood, gleaming white against a backdrop of winter trees. A kingfisher sped across the lake surface, his rattling call proclaiming his monarchy.

Most of the geese were likely off to a recently harvested corn field gleaning leftovers, and a trio of pied-billed grebes were the only birds rippling Arrowhead Lake.

Over 20 miles of gravel roads wander through several habitats, offering many opportunities to see a variety of birds. I paused to scan the corn stubble, hoping to spot a horned lark or pipit, two winter visitors that challenge the birder’s ability to pick them out among acres of stubble.