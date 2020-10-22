People's Pharmacy: Drugs can lower vitamin D levels against COVID-19

Q: We planted a fig tree last year. I have been eating a lot of fresh figs and fig jam.

Yesterday, I was picking figs. On the way to work, my hands and the sides of my mouth felt prickly. I developed a rash where my skin came in contact with the milklike sap from the fruit stems.

I am sensitive to latex. Could there be cross reactivity? I just scheduled an allergist appointment and am avoiding figs until then.

Answer: Wise move! People who are allergic to latex can also be sensitive to figs, papayas and kiwi fruit. The reaction can lead to numbness, tingling or swelling of the lips, mouth or tongue. A rash is also a red flag! By all means check with an allergist and stay away from the figs.

Q: My husband had plantar warts on his feet that resisted all the dermatologist's treatments. He finally tried this home remedy, which worked after several weeks.

He daubed the warts with castor oil and then covered them with duct tape. After a few days he would reapply the castor oil and tape. This did the trick.