People's Pharmacy: Filters can prevent coffee from raising cholesterol

Q: You recently wrote about coffee raising cholesterol. Apparently, though, if you use a filter to brew your coffee, it won't do this.
My coffee klatch friends want to know if a reusable metal mesh filter works as well.
Answer: We have yet to find a study comparing metal mesh to paper filters with regard to cafestol and kahweol. These are the compounds in coffee that raise cholesterol.
Brazilian scientists found that very porous paper filters, especially those with microperforations, let through a lot more of these chemicals (Food Research International, June 2018). Another study found that metal mesh filters used in India were just as effective as paper filters in removing cafestol and kahweol (Nutrition Journal, May 15, 2011). We conclude that a fine metal mesh filter is probably a very reasonable substitute for paper filters when you make your morning brew.
There is one caveat about metal filters, though. Some readers like to add cinnamon to their coffee to lower blood sugar. Do not put cinnamon in a metal filter since the powdered spice can cause a mess and is difficult to remove.
Q: I bought a bidet after a trip to Europe. I used to have frequent urinary tract infections, but I haven't had one since I started using my bidet! I love it. When I move, it will go with me.
Answer: We have heard from a number of readers who share your enthusiasm for a bidet toilet seat that squirts warm water on the bottom for hygiene. We couldn't find research demonstrating that bidet use reduces urinary tract infections. Some people have actually worried that bidets might increase the risk for UTIs.
One three-year follow-up web survey in Japan reported that bidet users were no more likely to develop UTIs than nonusers (Epidemiology and Infection, April 2018).
Q: Many years ago, I fell to the floor while getting out of bed due to arthritic pain in my hips and back. A few days later I heard an expert on your radio show suggest boswellia for pain relief. Fortunately, I was able to locate some in my hometown.
After taking it for two weeks, I had notable relief. Over the following four-week period, I had remarkable improvement in my pain. Actually, for about five years I felt no pain from my arthritis.
It is now almost 25 years later, and my arthritis pain is a lot worse. However, I continue to take boswellia together with curcumin and ashwagandha to control it.
Answer: Thank you for your testimonial. There are some studies that support the use of all three of these Indian herbs as anti-inflammatory agents. In one placebo-controlled trial of an Ayurvedic therapy combining these herbs with ginger, people with knee osteoarthritis had significantly less pain after four and eight months (Journal of Clinical Rheumatology, October 2004).
There is more information about these botanical medicines and other nondrug approaches in our eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis. This online resource is available in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
These herbs may not be appropriate for everyone. Anticoagulant medicines might interact with ginger or turmeric to increase the risk of bleeding. Some people may develop digestive upset while taking turmeric, boswellia or ashwagandha. We have also heard from readers who get a rash from turmeric.
