People's Pharmacy: Filters can prevent coffee from raising cholesterol

Answer: We have heard from a number of readers who share your enthusiasm for a bidet toilet seat that squirts warm water on the bottom for hygiene. We couldn't find research demonstrating that bidet use reduces urinary tract infections. Some people have actually worried that bidets might increase the risk for UTIs.

One three-year follow-up web survey in Japan reported that bidet users were no more likely to develop UTIs than nonusers (Epidemiology and Infection, April 2018).

Q: Many years ago, I fell to the floor while getting out of bed due to arthritic pain in my hips and back. A few days later I heard an expert on your radio show suggest boswellia for pain relief. Fortunately, I was able to locate some in my hometown.

After taking it for two weeks, I had notable relief. Over the following four-week period, I had remarkable improvement in my pain. Actually, for about five years I felt no pain from my arthritis.

It is now almost 25 years later, and my arthritis pain is a lot worse. However, I continue to take boswellia together with curcumin and ashwagandha to control it.