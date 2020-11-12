People's Pharmacy: Flu shots especially recommended during pandemic

Q: I am healthy, on no medications, work out at least three times per week and have always been very careful about washing my hands, etc. I seem to have a strong immune system, as I get over colds quickly.

I haven't gotten the flu shot in many years. Also, I have never gotten the flu, but I may just be lucky. My husband gets the shot every year and has not had the flu either.

Now I am feeling pressured to get vaccinated for flu this year because of COVID-19. Although I'm uncomfortable with the idea, should I get a flu shot? Is it safest to go to the doctor, where a nurse would give it properly? And would this make it less likely to damage my arm? Did Australia really have fewer regular flu cases this year? While I am not an anti-vaccine person, I do feel that Big Pharma pushes meds on people when they are not needed.

Answer: Public health authorities are encouraging everyone to get an influenza vaccination this year because of COVID-19. They hope this will keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. In addition, they don't want patients to suffer from two dangerous respiratory infections at the same time.