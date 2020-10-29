People's Pharmacy: Melatonin linked to antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating properties

Q: I recently read your column on favorite hiccup remedies. It was interesting, but my remedy is totally different and never fails: get them by surprise!

For years I have approached hiccupping people with a sudden, unexpected question, such as, What's your uncle's middle name? The hiccups stop instantly! It's the unexpectedness that does it. Try it. You'll like it!

Answer: We have been collecting hiccup remedies for nearly 50 years. Although people often do recommend surprise as an effective approach, it usually revolves around loud noises or scare tactics. Your suggestion to ask a surprising question is intriguing. Perhaps others who try it will let us know how well it works.

Q: Do you know about D-limonene for acid reflux? They make it from orange peels and sell it as a supplement.

This stuff takes time, but it works. I know people who have been on PPIs for years to treat their reflux and were able to get off of them using D-limonene. I did this myself, and my symptoms are completely gone. If I feel any heartburn at all, which rarely happens now, I take a couple of capsules after dinner for a day or so, and the pain disappears.