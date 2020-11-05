People's Pharmacy: Reader worries that masks restrict oxygen

Q: I've been taking metoprolol for about 10 years. At first, I was doing fine on a generic made by Par. Then the pharmacy switched to a different generic supplier. After a few doses, my heart started to race, and I once again had arrhythmias. The cardiologist's office is trying to get my insurance to authorize brand name Toprol XL. Without insurance, there is no way I can afford the brand name.

Answer: We have heard from other readers that some generic metoprolol formulations do not work as expected. A racing heart rate is a dead giveaway that your beta blocker is not performing properly.

If you cannot get the insurance company to cover brand name Toprol XL, you may want to ask the pharmacy if it will order your metoprolol from Lannett. This generic manufacturer sells the authorized generic version of Toprol, so it should be identical to the brand.

You can learn more about authorized generics (which should be covered by insurance) as well as affordable brand-name products from Canada (not covered by insurance) in our eGuide to Saving Money on Medicines. Look for this online resource in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.