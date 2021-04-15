Plant dyes are more readily available in the Triad than you'd think

Of the three plants, madder is the only one that needs a bit of time to get established. After a few years, roots should grow to a thickness equivalent to a pencil, which is the perfect size to begin harvesting.

“Madder takes about two to four years to develop to be the perfect size for optimal dye,” Brown said. “Madder does spread. You can bury stems and also you can mound it, and that will produce more roots.”

Madder, weld, and the majority of other dye plants are harvested and processed in the same manner. They’re simply steeped in hot water, leaving behind a liquid dye.

“Most every natural dye, you just extract like a tea, it’s water soluble,” Brown said. “Indigo is the only one different. Almost all of the plants — you want to do them right before they flower. Because as soon as they go to seed, you know, that’s where they’re putting their energy.”

When plants are harvested at this stage, all their energy is contained within the stems, foliage and buds. This makes for the most vibrant, true colors.

Brown pointed out that indigo differs from madder and weld in many ways. Where madder and weld are dyes, indigo is a pigment. And instead of extracting by steeping, indigo requires a more intense 10-step process to extract the pigment.