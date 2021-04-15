Plant dyes are more readily available in the Triad than you'd think

As Easter weekend passed, I noticed many people talking about creative natural ways to dye their Easter eggs. Fresh fruits, vegetables from the garden and the spices in our pantry are great organic mediums for creating simple dyes for a festive holiday egg hunt.
This got my cogs turning about the kinds of plants we can cultivate in our gardens to encourage and sustain crafting hobbies. Aside from a few dried flower projects, most of my gardening hobbies pertain to the craft of eating. The brunt of my plant choices are based around edibles and herbs, and I’ve never given much thought to which plants are best for extracting dyes.
Since digging deeper, I’ve discovered natural dye plants are easy to grow and useful in a number of applications. What makes for a good Easter egg dye, though, doesn’t apply as well to fabric or other fibers.
Carrots, spinach, red cabbage, strawberries, blackberries and turmeric all make for great dyes. Think about the times you’ve picked fresh berries with your bare hands or chopped a vegetable that stained your hands or sullied your cutting board. These are all good for making simple homemade dyes.
Roughly chopped and thrown in the blender with some hot water, these vegetables, fruits and herbs will produce liquid dyes perfect for dyeing eggs. Fiber can be dyed with these organics, too, but the colors won’t be as vibrant as some other natural dye plants.
To get reliable, long-lasting color for fabric and fiber, one must explore another set of natural dye plants. Some of these include madder (Rubia tinctorum), weld (Reseda luteola) and Japanese indigo (Persicaria tinctoria). Of course, there are many other natural dye plants, but these three are the primary colors.
Local textile artist and educator Kelsey Brown is experienced with growing these plants and the process of harvesting them for dye. Brown and business partner, Nicole Asselin, operate the Village Fabric Shop in Winston-Salem.
“What I grow is madder, which is red, weld, which is yellow, and indigo, which is blue,” Brown said. “And then you can mix and match these three colors and get the rainbow.”
Having never grown any of these three staple dye plants, I was intrigued and eager to know more. Madder, weld and indigo have been used for centuries as natural dyes, dating back to 1500 BC. Traces of madder were found in the tomb of King Tut and was said to be found in the ruins at Pompeii. Native to the Mediterranean and parts of Asia, all of them grow well in our temperate Piedmont North Carolina climate.
The roots of madder is used for dye, which produces a rich red hue. Madder is a reliable perennial in our area, which will spread and naturalize well. Weld is a biennial, whose harvested leaves and flowers produce a vibrant yellow dye. Japanese indigo is a member of the knotweed family and is a tender annual in our area. It grows fast in hot weather, though, much like basil. The leaves of the indigo is what produces its vibrant blue color.
Of the three plants, madder is the only one that needs a bit of time to get established. After a few years, roots should grow to a thickness equivalent to a pencil, which is the perfect size to begin harvesting.
“Madder takes about two to four years to develop to be the perfect size for optimal dye,” Brown said. “Madder does spread. You can bury stems and also you can mound it, and that will produce more roots.”
Madder, weld, and the majority of other dye plants are harvested and processed in the same manner. They’re simply steeped in hot water, leaving behind a liquid dye.
“Most every natural dye, you just extract like a tea, it’s water soluble,” Brown said. “Indigo is the only one different. Almost all of the plants — you want to do them right before they flower. Because as soon as they go to seed, you know, that’s where they’re putting their energy.”
When plants are harvested at this stage, all their energy is contained within the stems, foliage and buds. This makes for the most vibrant, true colors.
Brown pointed out that indigo differs from madder and weld in many ways. Where madder and weld are dyes, indigo is a pigment. And instead of extracting by steeping, indigo requires a more intense 10-step process to extract the pigment.
Indigo needs to ferment in water in a warm place for several days until the water begins to resemble antifreeze. The plant matter is then removed and the water is alkalized and aerated. After the water has settled, the liquid is decanted off. The remaining indigo pigment is then strained and dried. The dried pigment can then be used for dyeing.
Most natural dyes require a mordant to help them adhere to fiber. If mordants aren’t used, colors are less permanent and fade. Mordants include alum, aluminum acetate and tannin. Brown pointed out that fiber and cloth are usually pre-treated with a mordant before dyeing.
Certain fibers prefer certain dyes and mordants, which is all a game of chemistry, finding out the best combinations. Some natural dye plants even have a mordant contained within their chemical makeup, such as black walnuts.
“Black walnut is a great one to collect, too,” Brown said. “Black walnut has a lot of tannin in it, so you could just dye with it, and you don’t even have to use a mordant. The tannin will attach to the fabric.”
There are many other plants that are great for extracting dyes, most of which are yellow. Chances are you’ve got a handful of dye plants growing in your garden at home, which include golden rod, black-eyed Susan and yarrow.
“As far as other plants, there’s the Hopi (sunflower), coreopsis and marigolds are really good,” Brown said. “French marigolds are probably the most popular among dyers, but you can use any.”
Brown and Asselin have both taught classes in natural dye practices and textiles. Brown has also led natural dye workshops at Crossnore and the Boys and Girls Club gardens in Winston-Salem.
They will host upcoming workshops on indigo shibori techniques at the Village Fabric Shop. For more information on their workshops or natural plant dyes, visit the Village Fabric Shop, 114-R Reynolda Village or by phone at 336-893-8516.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.