Plant your own strawberries to enjoy this summer or all year long

I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s ventured out into a pick-your-own strawberry field recently. There’s something a little magical about bringing in a bucket of those delicious ripe berries into the kitchen, staining our fingers red from the juice and making the decision of exactly what dessert we want to make with them. This magic keeps us going back to pick year after year.

While it’s always worthwhile to traverse into a big field of strawberries, it’s equally nice to have strawberries available to harvest at home. It’s been years since I’ve grown strawberries in my own garden, and I’m poised to get a patch going again this season. There’s nothing better than having a consistent snack available every time you venture outside your backdoor.

A hardy and short-lived perennial, strawberry plants (Fragaria) are rewarding plants — one that will produce for about three years and will perpetuate itself in the process. They also need room to grow, as they will quickly send out runners from the mother plant. These runners can be cut from the mother plant and rooted to make a whole new plant. So even though one plant may only give you berries for a few years, it makes up for it by giving you a seemingly endless supply of young plants.

Strawberry plants need a permanent home in your garden, where they won’t be disturbed by the tiller. Many home gardeners and some commercial growers use the matted row system, where the mother plants and their runners are allowed to grow into one another — eventually creating a tangled mat of strawberries. Other gardeners keep their strawberries on a constant rotation — culling out tired mother plants and feeding and cultivating the new runners.

There are two distinct types of strawberry plants — June-bearing and ever-bearing. Each has its own benefits in your garden, so many gardeners chose to plant both types. June-bearing plants produce an abundance of berries from May to June. Ever-bearing will produce sporadic blooms and berries all season long, with a more heavy flush in June and late summer.

Cheryl Ferguson and Ray Tuegel of Plum Granny Farm in King have been growing strawberries on their certified organic farm for many years. They grow strawberries to harvest for market, as well as potted strawberry plugs and fully-established, ever-bearing hanging baskets.

“We have hanging baskets, we’ve done them with ‘Chandler,’ which is a June-bearing variety,” Ferguson said. “This year we have ever-bearing strawberries for baskets because they keep producing throughout the summer and even go into the fall.”

Harvesting fresh berries out of a hanging basket is an ideal way to enjoy a strawberry plant for many people. Just pop the basket on a shepherd’s hook, keep it watered and relish in regular snacks. But for those who want to get some dirt under their fingernails, planting in ground or in containers is more in line.

Consider three important things when planting strawberry plants — air flow, sunlight and crown level. Strawberries want full sun exposure (or at least six hours daily) and good air flow. Ensuring this good air flow can be achieved by planting in containers or raised beds. The key is to get the berries up off of the soil. And when planting a strawberry plant, make sure the crown of the plant is level with the soil line or slightly above it.

Ferguson explained that many commercial growers use single use black plastic or landscape fabric under their berries, to prevent the ripening berries from coming into contact with the soil. In our home gardens, we can mimic these practices or plant in structured raised beds, containers or hanging baskets. And let’s not forget the old-fashioned strawberry pots, which have convenient pockets in which to nestle a few new plants.

Right now, in mid-May, is an ideal time to plant darn near anything, and strawberries are no exception. However, June-bearing varieties tend to perform better when they’re planting in the fall. That doesn’t mean you can’t plant them now, but you just may not see a good crop of berries until next spring.

“For the June-bearing berries, those really should be planted in the fall,” Ferguson said. “The big commercial producers will say that you really need to get them in the ground for our area by the 15th of September. You want to make sure the plants get established and get a chance to put on some growth before it gets cold. Ever-bearing can be planted about anytime.”

This season Plum Granny Farm is growing both June-bearing and ever-bearing strawberries. ‘Monterey’ is their ever-bearing choice and ‘Chandler’ is their June-bearing variety. ‘Chandler’ is also the preferred berry of a lot of commercial growers because of its high yields and large, firm berries.

Other ever-bearing varieties include Ozark Beauty, Albion, Quinalt and Seascape. I’ve planted Ozark Beauty before, and had very good luck with getting sporadic berries throughout the spring, summer and early fall. Other popular June-bearing varieties include Earliglow, Jewel and Honeoye.

So now that we know what to plant, where to plant them and how to plant them, let’s look at how to keep them happy and protected. Ferguson offered some good tips about overwintering, predators and feeding. Overall, strawberry plants are very carefree, growing vigorously once established. Protecting their tender blooms early to mid-spring can be tricky, though.

“The plants, before they start blooming, are pretty tough,” Ferguson said. “You’ve got some nice green cover throughout the winter. By March, they’ll really start kicking into gear, and you’ll really start getting a lot of plant growth. That’s when you need to be conscious about covering. Because if you’ve got flowers, and it gets below freezing, you’re gonna lose the berry that that flower would produce.”

Damage from deer can also be a big problem for strawberry plants. So protecting your strawberries inside of a fenced garden is recommended, or a row-cover or netting could work, too. Plum Granny now grows their strawberries inside a high tunnel, to avoid the wrath of local wildlife.

“Strawberries are probably one of any given deer’s favorite foods,” Ferguson said. “We lost almost our entire strawberry crop eight or nine years ago because of deer.”

And don’t forget to fertilize your strawberries regularly during the growing season. Ferguson recommends feeding plants with a high nitrogen fertilizer once per week while they’re fruiting. Plum Granny Farm uses fish emulsion.

So, in between trips to the large pick-your-own strawberry farms, consider planting your own berry patch in your home garden. Strawberries are a truly generous plant, which will keep giving in a multitude of ways.

Plum Granny Farm offers ever-bearing strawberry hanging baskets and will have June-bearing plugs available in late August. For more information, go to plumgrannyfarm.com.

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.