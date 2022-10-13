Pollinator-friendly native plants are focus of new garden program

Any gardener who's had their finger on the pulse of the native plant movement has likely heard about Douglas Tallamy.

A University of Delaware Professor of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology, Tallamy has been a driving force behind educating the public on the importance of restoring native landscapes and plants into our gardens.

"Bringing Nature Home" is perhaps Tallamy's most well-known book, a text that has been instrumental in exposing the dire need for backyard restoration of native plants. Gardeners have embraced Tallamy's message, which shows that the solution to this global problem lies within our own home gardens. This book is one of many reasons gardeners are sourcing and planting more native plants.

As I've stated before in this column, when we choose native plants over exotic and non-natives, we're restoring a balance to our local ecosystem. This ensures that pollinators, birds and wildlife have adequate food sources to live, reproduce and thrive. A great number of cultivated plants bred for the commercial nursery industry are non-native, invasive and serve no benefit to insects or wildlife.

Directly inspired by Tallamy's message, a new program called Homegrown National Park aims to challenge gardeners to convert their lawns into native plant habitats, which will better serve the struggling ecosystem. A grassroots call-to-action, Homegrown National Park (HGNP) has a goal of converting 20 million acres within the United States to native habitat, a number that represents about half of all lawns on privately-owned properties.

Local master gardener and native plant enthusiast Harriet McCarthy has one of roughly 15 gardens in Forsyth County that are now part of the HGNP project.

“The program is an effort across the United States to convert a useless lawn to a native plant garden,” McCarthy said. “If everybody converted half of what they have in their lawn to a native plant garden, that would create 20 million square acres of parkland. It’s a wonderful concept.”

Of course, countless other local gardens already qualify or are well on the way to meeting the goals of HGNP. It’s important to note that there are no set criteria to meet to become a HGNP — just an overall awareness of the problem, an active participation in removing invasives and planting natives, and the motivation to be a part of the solution.

Tallamy has identified 10 steps that people can take to convert their outdoor space to meet HGNP standards. The first three steps are the most critical, in my opinion. These include shrinking the lawn, removing invasive species and planting keystone genera.

Shrinking the lawn can be daunting, both conceptually and physically. We’ve been programmed for so long to think that a lush green grass lawn is an integral part of the American landscape and that we can’t have a "normal"-looking property unless we have lawn around it. Once we accept that lawn doesn’t provide any ecological benefit, we can more easily eliminate it from our gardens and start to develop plans for replacing it with native plantings.

McCarthy offered tips for wrapping our brains around it, as she herself had a hard time picturing the end result in her own garden.

“Taking an area and visualizing it so that you think it’s going to look pretty is hard to do,” McCarthy said. “That is a challenge. Everybody else’s house looks like that homogenous 90% lawn and bushes up against the house.”

During a 2009 visit to her sister’s home on the West Coast, McCarthy got her first taste of converting lawn into native plantings. Because of tight water restrictions, gardening on the West Coast can be a challenge for many, which was the impetus for the project.

“That was the first time I could see how it worked and the steps that you have to go through to get from point lawn to point garden,” McCarthy said.

Once she got started working on eliminating her own front lawn at her Winston-Salem home, McCarthy chose to start small and be persistent. She began by laying out a stone border around new planting beds, which gave a good visual for her to choose and place natives. It took her a few years to get that bed planted, but it flows beautifully with the rest of her garden.

“Don’t rush into it, do it a section at a time,” McCarthy said. “You need to visualize the whole picture but take it in chunks.”

Another clever way McCarthy continues to eliminate small sections of remaining lawn, is to have her beds edged out a little further each time. This allows her to slowly inch out her stone border over time, eating away at the grass footprint.

Regarding Tallamy’s first three steps, removing invasive species and planting keystone genera were also top priorities. Removing invasives is retroactive and proactive, ensuring you work to boot out the existing invasive plants and avoid bringing in any in the future. The best resource for identifying invasives is to visit the N.C. Native Plant Society’s website, which lists them categorically by the threat they pose to the local ecosystem.

Planting keystone genera is the heart and soul of HGNP. It helps gardeners pinpoint exactly which native plants are the most beneficial for their area. While all native plants are important to the program, some just pack a bigger punch. Or as McCarthy would say, some native plants just provide more ecological services and carrying capacity than others.

“When you’re doing Homegrown National Park, the plants with the highest carrying capacity are the trees. People who want to do this in their yards, the first place to look is up. What have you got in your yard that’s a native tree? If you have an oak, you’re 50 percent of the way there. If you have a maple, you’re 45 percent of the way there.”

Every region of the U.S. has a specialized list of keystone genera, which is easily found through the HGNP and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) websites. For our area, keystone plants include oaks, American plum, Black cherry, highbush blueberry, goldenrods and asters. These keystone trees serve as an integral part of the lifecycle of insects and caterpillars, which feed backyard wildlife.

“What you’re trying to do is grow caterpillars, because caterpillars are the basis of the whole food chain,” McCarthy said. “If you grow enough caterpillars in your garden, you create a functioning, sustainable, ecological environment that gives you services back.”

McCarthy’s Homegrown National Park is a true inspiration for any gardener, as it’s a stunning example of how native plants can create a tranquil and beautiful landscape. She is also a wealth of knowledge about birds and butterflies and is always enthusiastically spreading a positive word about the power of native plantings.

“Individually, we can’t do anything about climate change, but collectively, this could make a big difference,” McCarthy said. “American gardeners can make a huge difference as a group.”

Being a part of Homegrown National Park is as simple as educating yourself about the problems facing our local and global ecosystems and taking the steps to make better planting choices.