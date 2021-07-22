Pollinator plants aren't always the most attractive plants in the garden

As gardeners, we’re faced with the challenge of finding balance in our plantings. Whether it’s a seamless transition from sun into shade or designing for height and texture, it seems that there’s a harmonious medium that we strive for when we garden.
When we plant for pollinators, finding this balance can sometimes be tough, though. We want to attract bees and hummingbirds, but we don’t want our gardens to look wild, unkempt or (God forbid!) weedy. And although many pollinator plants are tidy, colorful and easy on the eyes, others aren’t as flashy.
By now, we all know the importance of planting for pollinators, which create reliable, organic and sustainable patches of earth. Incorporating a diversity of native and native cultivars is necessary to attract a wide range of insects and birds. So I’d thought I’d explore a few plants that are true pollinator powerhouses, especially ones that are thought to be ugly, boring or weedy.
Hands down, the best pollinator plant I’ve ever observed in my own garden is mountain mint (Pycnanthemum). There are more than 20 species of this native perennial, a few of which are commonly found in North Carolina. One of the most commonly grown species is Pycnanthemum incanum — hoary or silverleaf mountain mint.
Several years ago, a fellow gardener gave me a clump of hoary mountain mint which she had divided from her pollinator garden. She told me it would be the most inconspicuous, but busy plant in my garden — and one that I would have to keep in check because it would spread. Her words rang true within the first year it was planted, as it was swarmed that summer with a range of crawling and flying insects. It also tripled in size during that first season. I have since divided that original plant and scattered it throughout other beds in my yard.
Hoary mountain mint will get 2- to 3-feet tall, but will spread wider through runners. It’s arguably one of the more attractive mountain mints, with a frosty tinge to the upper foliage and bracts. Clusters of white to lavender blooms open mid-July and keep blooming though early fall.
Other common Pycnanthemum species include short-toothed mountain mint (Pycnanthemum muticum) and slender mountain mint (Pycnanthemum tenuifolium). According to the North Carolina Native Plant Society, slender mountain mint is the most abundant species in North Carolina.
Calling Pycnanthemum a pollinator powerhouse almost seems like an understatement, as the amount of insects can at times literally weigh down the plant. Mountain mint’s flower, foliage or form isn’t all that attractive, which is similar to the insects it seems to attract. Of the two species of mountain mints in my garden, I most often see them covered in beetles, flies, wasps and solitary bees. Occasionally, I’ll see butterflies light upon the blooms, but more often than not, the pollinators this plant woos aren’t the most attractive.
Joe Pye weed (Eutrochium purpureum) and ironweed (Vernonia noveboracensis) are two native pollinator powerhouses, that can easily work within the design of your home garden. They both get considerably taller than other perennials (6 to 7 feet), which makes them a good choice for the back of a perennial bed, a fence line or a naturalized border.
As both their names imply, Joe Pye and ironweed are native plants that have gained a reputation as being weedy. Some may call them ditch weeds because of their tough, tenacious nature to grow in inhospitable places. But just because they have a tendency to grow tall, reseed and grow in harsh places doesn’t make them a weed in my book. Let the record state that these ditch weeds are at the top of my list for recommended pollinator plants.
Blooming from mid-summer through fall, Joe Pye and ironweed species are a huge food source for pollinators. Native pollinators — butterflies especially — flock to these plants, which can create a beautiful visual dynamic to your garden. With the height that these perennials provide, a tide of butterfly activity can dance above other plants around them.
One great pollinator plant I’ve become more familiar with lately, is agastache. Commonly called anise hyssop or hummingbird mint, agastache is a diverse and prolific perennial for the pollinator garden. Unlike some other inconspicuous pollinator powerhouses, agastache is a very attractive plant, offering a wide diversity of species and hybrid choices.
Another member of the mint family, agastache provides not just food for pollinators, but it’s aromatic, as well. The licorice scented leaves are commonly used for teas and home remedies. And with more than 20 species, agastache varies greatly in color and size.
I planted several anise hyssop this summer in a garden designed for hummingbirds, all of which have been magnets for bumblebees and butterflies. ‘Rosie Posie’ has been a favorite cultivar of mine because of its long-lasting blooms and compact habit.
James Helms of Elderberry Creek Farm and Nursery recommended two pollinator plants that I was unfamiliar with — late figwort and New Jersey Tea. With a little research, I found that both of these plants are pollinator powerhouses, praised by the Xerces Society for their value to native bee and pollinator populations.
New Jersey Tea (Ceanothus americanus) is a compact deciduous shrub that is a butterfly and hummingbird magnet. A great substitution for a dwarf butterfly bush, New Jersey Tea is a tidy addition to the pollinator garden.
Late figwort (Scrophularia marilandica) is right up there with Pycnanthemum when it comes to unattractive pollinator plants. Its ecological benefit to native insects is spectacular, though, feeding pollinators mid-summer through late fall. The rust colored flowers aren’t showy, but are very nectar rich. The foliage and stems turn a nice maroon color in the fall, though, which adds a bit of interest to this inconspicuous pollinator plant.
I encourage you to incorporate a few “ugly” plants into your pollinator garden. While some may be colorful and flashy, others can hold considerably more value to the insects and birds we are trying to feed. Remember — plants don’t have to be ornate to be beneficial.
