Pollinator plants aren't always the most attractive plants in the garden

As gardeners, we’re faced with the challenge of finding balance in our plantings. Whether it’s a seamless transition from sun into shade or designing for height and texture, it seems that there’s a harmonious medium that we strive for when we garden.

When we plant for pollinators, finding this balance can sometimes be tough, though. We want to attract bees and hummingbirds, but we don’t want our gardens to look wild, unkempt or (God forbid!) weedy. And although many pollinator plants are tidy, colorful and easy on the eyes, others aren’t as flashy.

By now, we all know the importance of planting for pollinators, which create reliable, organic and sustainable patches of earth. Incorporating a diversity of native and native cultivars is necessary to attract a wide range of insects and birds. So I’d thought I’d explore a few plants that are true pollinator powerhouses, especially ones that are thought to be ugly, boring or weedy.

Hands down, the best pollinator plant I’ve ever observed in my own garden is mountain mint (Pycnanthemum). There are more than 20 species of this native perennial, a few of which are commonly found in North Carolina. One of the most commonly grown species is Pycnanthemum incanum — hoary or silverleaf mountain mint.