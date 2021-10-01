Power in seeds: Urban gardening gains momentum in pandemic

Ron Finley in Los Angeles has been at the forefront of urban gardening for years. He sees gardening as both therapeutic and an act of defiance.

"Growing your own food is like printing your own money," says Finley, who runs the nonprofit Ron Finley Project. "It's not just about food, it's about freedom. It's our revolution, and our eco-lution."

Finley grew up in South Central Los Angeles, where he says he had to drive 45 minutes just to get a fresh tomato. His efforts to rejuvenate communities through gardening have included planting vegetables on neglected parkways and other pieces of unused land, and teaching online classes to global audiences about the power of growing food.

Millions of Americans live in neighborhoods without healthy food options. The same neighborhoods are magnets for fast-food restaurants and the packaged foods available at drug stores and convenience stores.

"The drive-thru is killing more people in our communities than the drive-by," Finley says. "I want people to come back to reality, to touch the soil and take back some of the things that have been taken away. When you plant a seed, it will multiply. It's a currency. It's a valuable resource. That's empowering. It's about more than food."