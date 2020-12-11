Preparing the pollinator garden for winter

The older I get, the more I realize that being tidy is not all it's cracked up to be. Whether it's inside the house or outside in the garden, there are only so many benefits to being perfectly well-groomed.

Take my kitchen floors for example. Keeping them spotless would eliminate canine companions from my life, which just wouldn't make me happy. The same principle holds true for our winter gardens, as there are numerous benefits to keeping things un-tucked and a little wild.

Some of us have a dedicated pollinator garden, where we grow nutrient rich perennials, annuals and butterfly host plants. We all know the importance of feeding beneficial insects and pollinators, and how creating a diverse buffet can give a boost to our local ecosystem. What we talk about far less, though, are the needs of these pollinators in their winter dormancy.

To fully support and sustain pollinator populations, we need to provide them adequate shelter in the winter months. This can be achieved in two ways — by leaving the garden a little untidy or by constructing insect shelters from organic and re-purposed materials.

Untidy garden