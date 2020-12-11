Preparing the pollinator garden for winter

The older I get, the more I realize that being tidy is not all it's cracked up to be. Whether it's inside the house or outside in the garden, there are only so many benefits to being perfectly well-groomed.
Take my kitchen floors for example. Keeping them spotless would eliminate canine companions from my life, which just wouldn't make me happy. The same principle holds true for our winter gardens, as there are numerous benefits to keeping things un-tucked and a little wild.
Some of us have a dedicated pollinator garden, where we grow nutrient rich perennials, annuals and butterfly host plants. We all know the importance of feeding beneficial insects and pollinators, and how creating a diverse buffet can give a boost to our local ecosystem. What we talk about far less, though, are the needs of these pollinators in their winter dormancy.
To fully support and sustain pollinator populations, we need to provide them adequate shelter in the winter months. This can be achieved in two ways — by leaving the garden a little untidy or by constructing insect shelters from organic and re-purposed materials.
Untidy garden
I've often talked about leaving the leaves, which is the same gardening principle that boosts pollinators. Leaving the leaves isn't necessarily an untidy garden practice, but it does require a certain amount to self control to rake them into the garden instead of to the curb. Leaving a thick layer of leaves gives shelter for certain species of butterfly caterpillars and eggs, as well as providing a nutritious home for beetles and invertebrates. Not to mention it's natural mulch for our beds and wooded areas.
What some gardeners find unkempt is letting the pollinator garden stand alone after its beauty fades. Often our knee jerk reaction is to cut back, compost and mulch, as we compulsively feel the need to tuck things in and make our plants feel cozy. But when we do that, we destroy the home of the very insects we wooed in the first place.
Perhaps the coolest thing about preparing the pollinator garden for winter is just being lazy. When the last of the fall perennials have gone to seed and their foliage has been withered by frost, leave them standing. And if the wind topples them over or a heavy snow crushes them, leave them where they lie.
Ornamental grasses are an ideal hiding space for insects and birds enjoy the seed heads. The woody stalks of echinacea, hollow stems of hardy hibiscus, and the tangled mats of rudbeckia are all cozy places for beneficial insects to overwinter, too.
I'll admit that I have a hard time leaving my pollinator garden alone after cold weather sets in. But it's important to remind yourself that the purpose of the pollinator garden is to feed, sustain and house. Winter accommodations are just as important as plant choices and design. So if you feel the overwhelming need to tidy up, you can cut and pile.
Whatever plant material you would normally prune, cut back and compost, you can just pile within the garden. This way, any existing chrysalis, larvae or eggs will be minimally disturbed. These piles will also give native bees, beetles and other beneficial insects a comfy area to hide and stay warm.
Construct shelter
The other thing we can do to support pollinators during the winter months, is to construct insect shelters. Often called insect hotels, these structures use natural and man-made materials to house a variety of pollinators and beneficial insects.
These hotels can be as simple, unrefined or as intricate as you like. Often times, insect hotels become an organic piece of art within the garden. But at the end of the day, their purpose is just to house bugs.
The basic concept of an insect hotel is to have a variety of nooks and crannies in which crawling and flying insects can live. The hotel has an overall structure, which can be made from stacked pallets, cinder blocks or a lumber frame. Ideally, the structure should have a roof to keep the inside relatively dry.
Within the structure, different "rooms" are constructed. Within a crevice of a cinder block, you could place a small bundle of loosely-bound bamboo. Certain species of solitary bees or wasps would take up residence within the hollow bamboo.
Other crevices can be stuffed with seed heads, straw or broken pottery. Crevices closer to the ground can contain pieces of bark and packed leaves, perfect for insects that prefer more moist environments. Other suitable materials for insect hotels include tiles, sticks, pinecones, stones, moss, stacked firewood or any natural wood material that can be drilled for boring insects.
My pollinator garden is adjacent to my vegetable garden, which has ample room for a small insect hotel. I'm thinking later this winter would be a good opportunity for me to clear out some material from my shed and start construction on a small wood and brick structure. Although it will be a little too late for housing pollinators this winter, this time next year, they'll be set.
When we plant a space for bees, butterflies and other pollinators, it's imperative that we keep in mind their year-round needs. Remember that finding a place to lay low and keep warm is just as important to a beetle as it is to us.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
