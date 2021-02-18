Pruning crape myrtles should not turn into 'crape murder'

February is the time a familiar sight starts popping up everywhere you look — improperly pruned, topped crape myrtles. Known to most landscape professionals and arborists as "crape murder," this popular practice of crape myrtle topping is unsightly, unnecessary and involves way more work than the tree demands.

For those who are unfamiliar with the practice, crape myrtle topping (crape murder) is the act of cutting branches to a determined height every year. These cuts are usually always a horizontal flush cut or a flush cut down to a set of straight-line knuckles. What remains are nude, unattractive trunks, which have been stripped of all their foliage.

I'm not sure when, where and why the crape myrtle topping practice started. I'm even more confused, though, as to why it's still happening. One theory is that annual topping creates bigger blooms with more profusion. The blooms are actually less abundant than natural-branched crapes, and the topped trees weaken more every time they're drastically pruned.

I think one cause of crape myrtle topping is improperly-sited plantings. Many crape myrtles can get quite large. When planted close to a structure or under utility lines, gardeners and landscape crews feel the only option is to top them every year.