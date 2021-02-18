Pruning crape myrtles should not turn into 'crape murder'

February is the time a familiar sight starts popping up everywhere you look — improperly pruned, topped crape myrtles. Known to most landscape professionals and arborists as "crape murder," this popular practice of crape myrtle topping is unsightly, unnecessary and involves way more work than the tree demands.
For those who are unfamiliar with the practice, crape myrtle topping (crape murder) is the act of cutting branches to a determined height every year. These cuts are usually always a horizontal flush cut or a flush cut down to a set of straight-line knuckles. What remains are nude, unattractive trunks, which have been stripped of all their foliage.
I'm not sure when, where and why the crape myrtle topping practice started. I'm even more confused, though, as to why it's still happening. One theory is that annual topping creates bigger blooms with more profusion. The blooms are actually less abundant than natural-branched crapes, and the topped trees weaken more every time they're drastically pruned.
I think one cause of crape myrtle topping is improperly-sited plantings. Many crape myrtles can get quite large. When planted close to a structure or under utility lines, gardeners and landscape crews feel the only option is to top them every year.
“There's so many varieties and cultivars of crape myrtles now,” said Derek Renegar, City of Winston-Salem Urban Forester. “They have them from 3 feet high to 30 feet high. If you don't want one that's going to dominate the landscape, plant one that's suitable. For everything, we consider city-wide 'is this the right tree in the right place?'”
It's important that gardeners and landscapers understand how to properly prune crape myrtles and how doing so can improve the health of the trees. Proper crape myrtle pruning starts with understanding the growth habit of your crape myrtle and working with its natural shape. Some crapes are true shrubs, others are trees. The goal is to plant them in the right place and allow them to grow into maturity.
“Trees are complex, living systems,” Renegar said. “You want to work with it as opposed to against it. When you look at a mature crape — once you've established a permanent branch structure — there's very little work that really needs to be done.”
Renegar demonstrated proper pruning cuts on a stand of mature 'Natchez' crape myrtles along Winston-Salem's 13th Street. Using a pole saw, he pruned away crossing branches, rubbing branches and dead limbs, taking the branch collar into consideration.
The branch collar is where a branch meets the trunk. Just out from the main trunk, the branch collar will have a raised ridge. This is the point where a tree would naturally shed a branch. A proper prune will be slightly outside of the branch collar. Because the branch collar is a tree's natural defense mechanism, it's important to keep it in mind when selectively pruning your crapes.
“Every time you have a limb that dies, you're going to end up with some decay,” Renegar said. “The branch collar will contain it in a very small area. Remove that branch collar, it's going to allow decay to spread laterally and horizontally.”
“The most important thing is just make proper pruning cuts. Natural target pruning is the way to go. You want to remove the limb where the tree would naturally shed it if it were to do it on its own.”
Renegar said using a chainsaw isn't necessary to prune crape myrtles. He prefers precision tools such as pole saws, hand saws, handheld pruners and bypass loppers.
As Renegar pruned limbs, he explained how his cuts will contribute to the overall health of the crapes. Removing dead growth will open up the interior — allowing for better air circulation, more light and decreasing the spread of decay. Alternatively, topping practices invite rampant decay, depletion of energy reserves and a reduced lifespan.
“The tree has a natural size and growth pattern it wants to achieve,” Renegar said. “When they're lopped off indiscriminately, the tree's response is to replace all that growth and get back to that size again. The energy reserves are being taken from the roots, anything that could have been stored for defense against decay, pests or disease is now being sent to growth. It comes at a great cost to the tree.”
We have a responsibility as gardeners to properly prune our crape myrtles. But it's also important to point out that many cities and municipalities have tree pruning ordinances that prohibit topping. The City of Winston-Salem prohibits topping of trees within the city right-of-way.
“Private citizens cannot prune trees within the city right-of-way unless they contact our office and get a pruning permit,” Renegar said. “There's no topping of any trees within the city right-of-way.”
So please, readers and fellow gardeners — make a point to be kind to your crapes this year. I encourage you to plant this wonderful plant. Crape myrtles are beautiful, fast-growing, full of summer color and tough as nails. But just make sure to plant your crape in the right place and respect the space it may need to reach maturity.
And whatever you do, steer clear of crape murder.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.