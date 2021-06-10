Putting the asparagus bed to bed

Once your asparagus bed starts to fern out, continue to keep a watchful eye out for weeds. Weeds are an asparagus bed’s worst enemy, so don’t let them get ahead of you. Incorporate a weekly weeding of your asparagus, the same as you would for the rest of your garden. Just because the crop is dormant, doesn’t mean that you should ignore it.

Early summer is also a good time to fertilize your asparagus bed. Feeding it now will give added vigor to the ferns, which in turn feeds next year’s spears. Asparagus loves organic matter, especially cow manure. Spreading an even layer of manure or compost around the ferns will be enough to feed. An organic granular fertilizer will also work well, such as Plant-tone. I’ve also read that adding a fertilizer high in nitrogen is good for the asparagus bed, as it boosts the green growth of the ferns.

It’s imperative to let the asparagus ferns grow the remainder of the season undisturbed. In late fall after several hard freezes, the foliage will brown and deteriorate, at which point it can be pruned to the ground. It’s actually a good practice to remove the foliage in early winter, as it cuts down on overwintering pests. Larvae of asparagus beetles is common in asparagus foliage, so once pruned the plant material should be removed and destroyed.