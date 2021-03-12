Pyrex and Pink Daisies: Midcentury cookware is fab again

If you want to freshen up your kitchen, look no further than Grandma’s old casserole dishes.

Vintage kitchenware is back in style — pieces from the mid-20th century painted with flowers, bright colors, and specific functions, such as bracketed chip and dip bowls or four-piece refrigerator storage sets.

“I’ve always been an old soul and loved anything old,” said Megan Telfer, a collector of vintage dishes, salt and pepper shakers, cookie jars and “a little bit of everything.” The 26-year-old parole officer from the Dallas area said this hobby started with family.

Her grandmother gave her mother a green and white Pyrex “Spring Blossom” mixing bowl. “That’s when my interest was piqued,” Telfer said.

Three years later, she has more than 300 pieces of vintage Pyrex, displayed on three large bookcases. Her 5-year-old daughter has some vintage Pyrex, too.

“We don’t use 90 percent of it,” Telfer said. “I display it.”

Some collectors buy vintage dishware to try to resell it at a profit, while others are in it for nostalgia.

“It reminds them of their mothers, aunts, grandmothers,” said Hope Chudy, owner of Downstairs at Felton Antiques in Waltham, Mass.