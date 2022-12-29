Reflect, recharge and find inspiration this winter

While doing some holiday shopping, I perused a rack of stickers at a local bookstore. One in particular stuck out, which I instinctively gravitated toward. “I’d rather be Gardening” was the sentiment, a sticker which I would proudly display on my car’s bumper or slap on one of my many water bottles.

I ended up putting the sticker back on the rack, though, as I began to question if that statement was a true and accurate description of my intentions, lifestyle and current attitude. Would I rather be gardening? Or would I rather be camping? Or traveling? Or fishing?

Truth be told, lately I’d rather be doing anything but gardening. This is pretty typical for me this time of year, as I fully embrace the gardening lull that winter brings with it. I look forward to the pause, the rest, and the dormancy that cold temperatures and short days bring. I’m not an idle person, but I truly love the opportunity to rest and recharge during the winter while the outside world hibernates.

January is typically the slowest gardening month for most of us here in the Triad. The first two to three weeks of December can be busy, as lingering warm weather can prolong the growing season of cool season vegetable crops. February into March can be hit or miss, in terms of weather curveballs Mother Nature throws.

During these months, the weather can stay cold and dark, allowing us more time to linger on the couch. Often, though, short stretches of warm days mid to late winter can stimulate plant growth and coax us out into the garden to attend to wholly needless chores. However, by this time, I am starting to get a little restless, and I do start to feel that “I’d rather be gardening.”

As 2023 is upon us and winter has most definitely settled in, it’s a good time to keep our brains stimulated about the upcoming growing season. Whether it’s perusing a stack of seed catalogues, reading an insightful book or gathering with gardening colleagues, winter has always proven to be the ideal time to reflect, recharge and find inspiration to fuel our green thumbs.

As a horticulture professional, winter is traditionally the time for continuing education, including seminars, retreats and lectures. Nursery tradeshows are a staple event for most persons in the green industry, as they provide a full lineup of education classes as well as a marketplace for seeing new plants and tools of the trade.

The Green & Growin’ conference is happening mid-January in Greensboro, which is a weeklong education and marketplace for us “green” professionals. The show is organized by the North Carolina Nursery and Landscape Association and offers specialty classes, general gardening education classes and speakers from across the profession. While Green & Growin’ is geared toward landscape and garden professionals, it’s also a great opportunity for home gardeners to learn and discover more about plants, pruning and design.

North Carolina State University’s JC Raulston Arboretum always has a stellar lineup of speakers and gardening classes. Winter is no exception for the Raulston, as their winter symposium is always a hit among gardeners. This year’s winter symposium will be held in mid-February and will focus on the concept and tangible ways to eliminate lawn from your garden. The theme is “Tossing the Turf” and will feature three speakers who will discuss design, planting ideas and the reasons behind turning your lawn into a more sustainable space.

This is a very timely topic, especially with so many new gardeners realizing the crucial need for native plants and restoring habitat. The JC Raulston winter symposium is happening Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can attend in person or online and register online at jcra.ncsu.edu.

Local county cooperative extensions also offer excellent opportunities to hone our gardening skills in the winter. Starting in January, the Forsyth cooperative extension has a couple of “Forks on Friday” classes, which are held the first Fridays of each month. The two classes scheduled will focus on growing microgreens and creating a native plant garden.

Forsyth Cooperative extension also will have a seminar on the threat of the spotted lanternfly on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Whether you’re a professional or a novice gardener, we should all educate ourselves about this new pest, as it has the potential to severely damage local crops.

To register for a class or learn more about other offerings from Forsyth cooperative extension, visit their website at forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu or reach them by phone at 336-703-2850.

There is perhaps no better time for garden folk to catch up on their reading than in the month of January. So, as we’ve found ourselves with some extra indoor time, here are a few garden-related books which might inspire and tide us through to longer and warmer days.

“Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer is next on my queue and has come highly recommended to me by several colleagues. Doug Tallamy’s latest book The Nature of Oaks expounds on the importance of incorporating oak trees into our gardens, highlighting how oaks are integrally intwined in all cogs of nature.

I’ve also been slowly making my way through Elizabeth Lawrence’s “Through the Garden Gate,” which a dear friend lent me a few months ago. While Lawrence’s garden writing is decidedly different and more advanced than my own, I love this perspective from another garden writer’s lens.

Embracing the winter downtime that comes with gardening, is simply part of the love we have for the craft. I’m a firm believer of resting and recharging. So, while there may be a winter lull in my enthusiasm of the hobby, I can honestly say that “I’d rather be Gardening.”