Reflecting on the fall garden

What a glorious fall it’s been. Over the last month, I have repeated this phrase more times than I can count. And every time I say it, I become increasingly more cognizant and grateful for the stunning fall foliage I witness each day.
I suppose there are many factors that have contributed to the brilliant foliage colors this fall. The mild weather, the lack of strong storms, and the gradual ease into frosty temperatures have all seemed to be supporting factors in the lingering colors of the autumn landscape. And now that daylight savings has ended, the sun seems more intense, accentuating the yellows of the ginkgo and glow of the sassafras.
I’ve spent many weekends traveling recently, absorbing all this fall grandeur from various places and perspectives. From the mountains of South Virginia to the North Carolina coast, the past two months have been a delight. I’m settling back into home now, though, and realizing how long my garden chore list has become.
My list never feels overwhelming this time of year, though, as I aim to keep just as busy as I want. I don’t feel as pressured in fall as I do in spring, which makes this time in the garden more reflective and personal. I slow down, I visualize, and I look forward.
Along with raking and distributing mulched leaves, cutting back perennials is at the top of my November garden chore list. I make a point to tidy up most of my perennial beds, just to stay on top of the season. I also use this as an opportunity to see what needs dividing or what may need to find a new home.
My yellow bearded iris are getting too thick again, as are my mountain mints. When I trim back their spent foliage, I’ll thin them out and redistribute them to other parts of my garden. Or give them to neighbors. Certain herbaceous perennials tend to spread outward and wane from the center, like dianthus. This presents a perfect opportunity to dig out and redistribute the new clumps, and plant something new in the vacant real estate.
All of the pruned plant material and yellowed leaves should be composted, right along with fallen leaves. I won’t harp on it too much, but don’t overlook how valuable leaf mulch is. Layering mulched or whole leaves into compost piles is a perfect way to make rich soil amendments for the garden.
There is a certain area of my garden that I leave untouched over the winter, in order to give birds, insects and pollinators a place to hide and feed. Although this naturalized area looks a little wild for a few months, it serves a great purpose. Come March, I’ll tidy it up when warm weather starts to stimulate new growth.
Late fall and winter are great times to reflect on the shape and scope of your garden. When plants are dormant or vegetable beds are resting, it’s a good opportunity to visualize what changes you want to make. This is especially helpful to me when it comes to structures and lines. Could your perennial border benefit from a more defined edge or a more graceful curvature? Would a trellis or obelisk give height, interest and practical use to your vegetable plot? It’s these kinds of questions that I like to ponder.
Last season my husband found a cache of stones on our property while cutting up a dead tree. He used a number of them to form a curved border for our new pollinator bed, and many other larger stones to build check dams in a dry creek bed. Because we weren’t busy harvesting tomatoes or pulling weeds, we could visualize what we wanted to do with the stone. While areas are dormant and quiet, it’s easier to see what they need and how to add structure and permanence to spaces.
Fall is also a great time to play with the shape and designs within your vegetable beds. Whether you have raised beds in planter boxes or simple mounds, reconfigure how you interact with what you grow. Change how pathways wind from bed to bed. Construct a central tee pee to grow climbing veggies or flowers. Plant in spiral patterns instead of straight lines. Once again, it’s easy to see what to change when you have more time to be creative.
Another great way to take advantage of fallen leaves is to shred them and use them as mulch in your garden. Whether it’s a layer in landscape beds, an insulating layer over perennials or as a nourishing mulch in the vegetable garden, shredded leaves are pure gold for a gardener.
I used to look forward to the downtime that came with the late fall and winter garden. Short days were a chance to hibernate, get ahead on indoor projects, read and eat a little too much. Cleaning the garden shed and harvesting greens tended to be the pace I set December through February.
The older I get, though, the more I recognize how my winter mindset has changed. I need to feel the energy of new ideas, fresh perspectives and warm sunshine. This ‘glorious’ fall has recharged my batteries in so many positive ways, which I plan on using to fuel my resting garden.
Happy fall, y’all!
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.