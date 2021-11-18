Reflecting on the fall garden

What a glorious fall it’s been. Over the last month, I have repeated this phrase more times than I can count. And every time I say it, I become increasingly more cognizant and grateful for the stunning fall foliage I witness each day.

I suppose there are many factors that have contributed to the brilliant foliage colors this fall. The mild weather, the lack of strong storms, and the gradual ease into frosty temperatures have all seemed to be supporting factors in the lingering colors of the autumn landscape. And now that daylight savings has ended, the sun seems more intense, accentuating the yellows of the ginkgo and glow of the sassafras.

I’ve spent many weekends traveling recently, absorbing all this fall grandeur from various places and perspectives. From the mountains of South Virginia to the North Carolina coast, the past two months have been a delight. I’m settling back into home now, though, and realizing how long my garden chore list has become.

My list never feels overwhelming this time of year, though, as I aim to keep just as busy as I want. I don’t feel as pressured in fall as I do in spring, which makes this time in the garden more reflective and personal. I slow down, I visualize, and I look forward.