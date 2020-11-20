Reynolda Gardens to replace cherry trees, soil, design

Over the years, though, the cherry trees have aged out, which is very typical of certain ornamental trees. Roethling explained that although an oak can live 100 years, a flowering cherry may only live 25 years. The original trees have long since aged out, and the mature ones still existing in the garden are at the end of their life.

“I envision what is supposed to be here is a formal alley of weeping cherries, but what we have is some older ones and then some very young ones,” Roethling said. “So, the actual design is not present. You're not getting the intended feel of this space. Even though I'm trying to look at this garden through a modern-day lens, I am also trying to always respect what the intent is and what the feel of these different spaces is supposed to be.”

Forty-four trees will be planted — six parallel to the greenhouses and 19 along the east and west sides of the greenhouse gardens. The same variety will replace what will be removed — prunus subhirtella 'Pendula,' also known as Weeping Higan Cherry. The new trees will be about 15 feet tall with a 4- to 5-inch trunk caliper.

But there is more to this cherry renovation than just planting new trees.