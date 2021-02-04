Scoters can usually be found near fishing piers in N.C. beach towns during winter

One of the most important adaptations to life in a marine environment is the ability to subsist on salt water. Sea ducks and other seabirds — gulls, terns, cormorants, loons, albatrosses, puffins and more — have the ability to extract salt from the water and the organisms they feed on via salt glands that lie in their foreheads. The glands open into the nostrils of the birds and highly concentrated saltwater departs the bird by a sort of nasal drip, occasionally even by a sneeze.

But getting rid of all that salt isn’t the only challenge seabirds face. There’s the food to consider, as well. After spending the summer months feeding largely on the same diet as their progeny — aquatic insects and plant material — moving to the coast means switching to seafood.

Much of their summer diet is accessible at the surface of lakes and marshes, but the winter diet requires diving. Scoters and other sea ducks have adapted to that need with feet that are broader than those of dabbling ducks and placed farther back on the body. These characteristics make for clumsy walking, but better diving, making it easier to get to food on the bottom, which may be as much as 30 feet beneath the surface.