Scoters can usually be found near fishing piers in N.C. beach towns during winter

The winter months are the best time of year to see a good variety of ducks in the Piedmont. They leave the now-frozen prairie potholes and marshes of the north and seek open water where they can find food and shelter until waterways begin to thaw in late winter and early spring.
As many as 16 species of ducks, beautiful birds such as redheads, northern pintails, blue-winged teal and gadwalls, grace ponds and lakes where they can be seen by those who have the fortitude to venture out on a winter day. Most of them belong to a group known as dabbling ducks, because they dabble at the surface of the water feeding on aquatic vegetation and the small invertebrates that harbor there.
But there’s another cadre of ducks that is rarely seen inland. These birds spend the breeding season mainly on freshwater in the Northern states and the provinces of Canada where they nest and hatch ducklings that feed on diets of seeds and aquatic insect larvae. But these birds, instead of wintering on Southern freshwater, migrate to coastal waters. And it’s their occupation of marine environments in winter that brings us to refer to them as sea ducks. Rarely seen inland, harlequin ducks, eiders, greater scaup, some mergansers and three species of scoter (rhymes with floater) brave harsh winter months entirely afloat on coastal waters.
But these seasonal changes entail far more than moving to a different in location.
One of the most important adaptations to life in a marine environment is the ability to subsist on salt water. Sea ducks and other seabirds — gulls, terns, cormorants, loons, albatrosses, puffins and more — have the ability to extract salt from the water and the organisms they feed on via salt glands that lie in their foreheads. The glands open into the nostrils of the birds and highly concentrated saltwater departs the bird by a sort of nasal drip, occasionally even by a sneeze.
But getting rid of all that salt isn’t the only challenge seabirds face. There’s the food to consider, as well. After spending the summer months feeding largely on the same diet as their progeny — aquatic insects and plant material — moving to the coast means switching to seafood.
Much of their summer diet is accessible at the surface of lakes and marshes, but the winter diet requires diving. Scoters and other sea ducks have adapted to that need with feet that are broader than those of dabbling ducks and placed farther back on the body. These characteristics make for clumsy walking, but better diving, making it easier to get to food on the bottom, which may be as much as 30 feet beneath the surface.
And that food is worth the effort. The winter diet is comprised largely of bivalves such as oysters, scallops and razor clams which may be an inch to an inch and a half long. A particular favorite is the acclaimed blue mussel which makes up a large part of the scoter’s diet.
Scoters dive to the bottom and tear mussels from rocks, swallowing smaller ones underwater and taking clumps of mussels to the surface where they manipulate them until one breaks loose and is swallowed.
The American oystercatcher, one of the larger shorebirds, has a bill adapted to fitting between the two halves of a bivalve and severing the strong adductor muscle, thus enabling the bird to ingest the meat inside. Scoters have no such ability and must swallow shellfish intact, shells and all. Their muscular gizzard grinds the shells to a consistency that can then be excreted in the usual manner, while the rest of the organism is digested by the intestines.
Sea ducks, including all three scoter species, are best seen in winter from the fishing piers found along nearly every N.C. beach town.
The black scoter has been documented only once in Forsyth County — a female at Salem Lake in November 2014. Surf scoters and white-winged scoters have been recorded in the county only a few times each. On their way to the Atlantic, one can imagine them sampling freshwater and thinking, “Needs more salt.”
