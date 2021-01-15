Screech owls aren't quite as screechy as their name

I was surveying birds in Ashe County when I noticed an old woodpecker nest cavity in a snag and stopped along the road for a closer look. It was January, freezing cold, with 4 four inches of snow on the ground, and the cavity looked like a good place for a screech owl to roost. So, I played a cell-phone app recording of a screech owl’s song and sure enough, a tiny owl popped up like a Jack-in-the Box.

Mind you, I’ve tried the same strategy many times over the years and that’s the only time I got the desired results. And it sure was rewarding.

Screech owls use abandoned woodpecker nests not only for winter roosting but for nesting as well. Nest cavities of this sort are less prone to invasion by predatory birds, and the surrounding wood offers a measure of insulation, making it easier for parent owls to keep eggs and hatchlings warm. In fact, not just woodpecker nests, but any cavity of similar dimensions and location will do — even a wood duck nest box in a marsh.

The eastern screech owl is one of four species of owls found throughout North Carolina. The others are the barred owl, the barn owl (which is in steep decline because of the loss of habitat and nesting sites), and the great horned owl, the largest of the four species.