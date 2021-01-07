Seed catalogs a welcome distraction for gardeners

There are certain vices in this world that draw our hands and minds, steal our concentration and ultimately consume us for an undetermined amount of time. Some of these habits are physically and mentally unhealthy, but others are perfectly acceptable and welcomed, especially in the short days of January.
Seed catalogs are just such a distraction. They offer gardeners a reprieve and escape from the gloom that often lingers outside our windows in winter. These catalogs are a welcome site on cold days and can often seduce our minds with colorful pictures of tasty vegetables and fragrant blossoms.
A freshly delivered catalog can paralyze me at my mailbox, as I quickly thumb through and start reading descriptions. I've almost been hit by passing cars as I linger too long by the road, my mouth watering as I read of the subtle burgundy rouge of the 'Blue Bumblebee' grape tomato.
As gardeners, January gives us ample time to peruse seed catalogs and pick what we want to plant where. But there's no use in ordering seeds until we have a plan — which is why striking a balance is so important when shopping for seeds. My mind quickly becomes intoxicated with speculative images of my bountiful summer harvest and my profusion of colorful heirloom zinnias which can be seen from space.
Powering through these fantasies isn't always easy, as I have to ground my focus onto my available garden space and sun exposure. But the sheer act of dreaming about what my garden could become is never a waste of time. That's one of the many things I love about seed catalogs— they push me out of my comfort zone and shake up my seasonal routine. Seed catalogs help me consider growing something bigger, more colorful, or encourage me to explore a different flavor profile.
The first thing I check out when I peruse catalogs is the new selections. Whether they're trendy or practical, new selections are always fun to read about. I may not have any desire to grow certain ones, but I'll sure have something to talk about with my fellow gardeners.
Johnny's Selected Seeds has a new black Spanish radish called 'Nero Tondo,' which has a dark black skin and spicy flavor. Baker Creek has a new broccoli called 'Purple Peacock' — what they describe as a marriage between 'Green Goliath' broccoli and two different kinds of kale. The result is a purple broccoli with frilly, purple veined leaves — perfect as an edible or as an ornamental. What's not to love about that?
Selecting certain seeds that I just can't live without makes me reconsider how I plant my beds and how I can expand my garden. Every year, my vegetable and herb garden gets a little bigger, and my lawn shrinks just a bit. This year I hope to establish a new perennial and cutting garden outside my vegetable garden. Once the sod is gone and soil is built up, I can begin to plant flowers I've always drooled over in catalogs. Poppies, amaranthus and bells of Ireland are on the horizon for me this summer, I can feel it.
Of course, there are certain seeds I rarely ever order, simply because I don't have ample room to start seeds inside during the late winter. Because of this lack of warm growing space, tomatoes and peppers have always been purchased as transplants in April, leaving me little choice about which varieties to plant. But the catalogs have so many heady choices, I might have to convince a friend to lease me some space in her greenhouse.
I'll admit that I don't subscribe to as many seed catalogs as I once did, mainly for sustainable reasons. I do still receive Johnny's, Burpee and Seed Savers, which have been mailed to me for the better part of a decade. Most all seed companies have their inventory available online, though, which is how I order all of my seeds after I've browsed the print version.
There is perhaps no better way to spend a soggy, dark January day than hovering over a bunch of seed catalogs with a pen and notebook. Or if you shop exclusively online, hovering over your computer screen with your garden planner is equally just as fulfilling.
I encourage you to get your seed orders in sooner rather than later, though, as things are already selling out quickly. Even if we can't be outside in the garden, we can still plan for the season ahead.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with "gardening" in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101