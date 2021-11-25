Silas Creek Beautification Project brings more dogwoods in phase 2

Looking forward, Kennedy hopes to see more improvement to Silas Creek Parkway’s roadside landscape. She envisions blooming shrubs to flank the dogwoods and colorful, cascading flowers to adorn the overpasses. Once these five phases of planting are complete, she knows there will still be room for improvement.

“Mrs. Kennedy has a wonderful way of planting a seed, bringing everyone along with her and letting it grow,” Greco said. “Though she has a vision and she’s firm in her vision, she lets everyone else contribute.”

“It’s just been a joy to be part of this project. It’s a joy to partner with the City of Winston-Salem. It is a joy to go to a meeting and have someone have a new suggestion. It has been a wonderful partnership and a real great way to see the community and the city work together.”

As Silas Creek Parkway serves as a main vein into many areas of Winston-Salem, it means a lot that drivers have a little scenic beauty to accompany their trip.

“I would hope the planting of these new trees will provide an aesthetically pleasing and calming gateway into the city for those driving down Silas Creek Parkway,” Finch said. “These are beautiful trees while in bloom and help show our sincere interest in beautifying our city and creating an environment we can all be proud of.”

To contribute to the Silas Creek Beautification Project, email the Garden Club Council at gardenclubcouncil@gmail.com.

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.