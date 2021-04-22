Silver pitchers such as 'Sunny Jim' were used in magazine ads

Q: I’d like to know the value of a ceramic stein that’s about 9 inches tall and pictures hunters on horseback and their hounds. “Savitt” is painted beneath the scene. An engraved pewter lid is attached to the handle. “Fox-Hunting” is written around the top of the stein and “Moving off the Meet” around the bottom. The bottom of the stein is marked “Larsons of Sweden Inc. 1969” and “Made in Germany.” What is it worth?

A: Steins have been made for over 500 years. Many have been made in Germany, some by famous factories and many by lesser-known factories. An unknown German factory made this stein for Larsons, a Swedish company that doesn’t seem to be in business now. The picture on your stein was done by Sam Savitt (1917-2000), an artist, illustrator and author who specialized in works featuring horses. Steins sell at auction for a wide variety of prices, from less than $100 to several hundred dollars, and in rare cases, for thousands of dollars. Steins like yours sold recently for $10 to $75.

Q: I have five bicolor stemmed goblets from Utility Glass Works that are Vaseline glass with teal bases. They aren’t named, but I believe they are the UGW-01 pattern. Can you tell me more about them and their value?