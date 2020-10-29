Silver-plated biscuit (cookie) boxes were once popular in England

Q: I have a cast-iron Boston Terrier doorstop that is about 7-by-9 inches with a seam that indicates it was cast in two parts. How can I tell if it's by Hubley and what the value might be?

Answer: Many companies made Boston Terrier doorstops, but the one made by Hubley Manufacturing Co. of Lancaster, Pa., is the most famous. Most of the dogs look to the right. A few look to the left and are rarer and worth more. Hubley molds were sold to the John Wright Co. of Wrightstown, Pa., in 1940, and that company began making reproductions of several Hubley doorstops. Not all Hubley doorstops were marked, but most have a three-digit number on the bottom, back or inside. The original Hubley doorstops feel smooth and have tight seams. The pieces were held together with flat screws that were painted over. Hubley Boston Terrier doorstops sell for about $150. Similar doorstops by other makers sell for less.

Q: We found a baseball card in good shape among our grandfather's household items. It says "Dan Dee Red Schoendienst" and has the player's picture and his signature on the front. The back says "Albert Frederick Schoendienst," lists his statistics and records, and has "Dan Dee Hylo-ized Potato Chips" on the bottom. We're wondering what it's worth.