Small garden in West Salem packs a wallop of color, texture

“As the seasons have gone and they’ve grown, we’ve added some annuals for pops of color. It’s drought-resistant, you don’t have to really water it. It’s something that people are always drawn to, it’s where the kids love to play.”

The full sun exposure of the McRae garden makes for a perfect environment to grow vegetables, herbs, fruit and flowers. And although the front yard is compact, it is a world bigger than what they had at their previous home in Washington, D.C.

“We had containers in D.C., so to have all of this — it’s at parts overwhelming and at parts just really fun,” Mo said. “This is far more than what we ever had in D.C. It’s fun to play and create moments in the garden with our daughter.”

Mo and Calvin’s 4-year-old daughter Emma loves to interact with the all elements of their garden. She’s learning at a young age how to use different elements of the garden in her daily life. She picks bouquets of flowers for the desk, measures the height of the sunflowers and makes sure to harvest produce regularly.

“She is the first one to come out in the morning,” Mo said. “She gathers her berries for breakfast and checks on the tomatoes. This is really kind of her playground for all intents and purposes.”