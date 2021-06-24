Small garden in West Salem packs a wallop of color, texture

I find something delightfully magical about small gardens that pack a wallop of plants and textural interest. These intimate spaces often defy the laws of physics and appear to be double the size they actually are — simply because of the creative use of space.
The West Salem garden of Monike “Mo” and Calvin McRae falls into this category, as they’ve created a space brimming with color, sustenance and intrigue for their family. The design elements that went into cultivating their space had the whole neighborhood in mind, too.
Seemingly carved from a rugged tumble of landscape stone, the McRae garden is a fluid motion from the front door to the sidewalk. What initially drew me to their garden was the small slope that surrounds their front yard, which is covered in stone. At one point, the stone was probably placed there to provide stability for the slope — but it didn’t provide much botanical interest until the McRaes bought the house in 2019.
They’ve since filled the nooks and crannies between the stones with an array of sedum, succulents, creeping phlox and annuals. This small and simple addition makes the stone pop, turning heads of anyone passing by.
“When we bought the house, the rock was here, but it had nothing in it. So a bunch of weeds started growing in it,” Mo said. “So I said, ‘Let’s create a story.’ We’re big storytellers. Let’s pretend the rocks were always here, and let’s find something that comes back and floats over and changes and spreads to put in between them. And the sedum does that.”
“As the seasons have gone and they’ve grown, we’ve added some annuals for pops of color. It’s drought-resistant, you don’t have to really water it. It’s something that people are always drawn to, it’s where the kids love to play.”
The full sun exposure of the McRae garden makes for a perfect environment to grow vegetables, herbs, fruit and flowers. And although the front yard is compact, it is a world bigger than what they had at their previous home in Washington, D.C.
“We had containers in D.C., so to have all of this — it’s at parts overwhelming and at parts just really fun,” Mo said. “This is far more than what we ever had in D.C. It’s fun to play and create moments in the garden with our daughter.”
Mo and Calvin’s 4-year-old daughter Emma loves to interact with the all elements of their garden. She’s learning at a young age how to use different elements of the garden in her daily life. She picks bouquets of flowers for the desk, measures the height of the sunflowers and makes sure to harvest produce regularly.
“She is the first one to come out in the morning,” Mo said. “She gathers her berries for breakfast and checks on the tomatoes. This is really kind of her playground for all intents and purposes.”
Edibles are worked into almost all areas of the garden, whether it’s a patch of asparagus beside the walking path or a galvanized tub of pepper plants. Chances are you can find something to nibble on inside of any square foot of the garden. And the edibles are not just for themselves. They are intended and available for those in the neighborhood who may need them. Incorporating these culinary elements into the garden was very important to the McRaes, especially Mo.
“Having food as part of this was a big component for me,” Mo said. “Food insecurity is such a huge thing for me, so it was very important to have food available and accessible. If we’re not here and someone needs it and they see it and they could use it — that’s why it’s so close to the front, so it becomes something of a community good.”
Tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, watermelon, figs, asparagus and a plethora of herbs are among the edible crops cultivated in the McRae’s space. Some have their home in raised beds, tubs and containers, and others are planted in ground.
Although food crops are a big element of this garden, they are by no means the star of the show. The perennials, annuals and shrubs are bursting with summer color, creating a moving palette of yellow, blue and red.
One side of the porch is flanked with big leaf hydrangeas, which are giving their all in the sunshine. Knockout roses, Shasta daisy, salvia, zinnia, sunflowers and black eyed Susan will provide continuous bloom through fall. Red and coral echinacea, fuchsia buddleia and an array of sunflowers are perhaps the most salient elements at present.
The varieties of sunflowers are a symbol of the cooperative nature of the West Salem neighborhood. A few they’re growing this year include Mammoth, Autumn Beauty and Sunny Smiles.
“I start some from seed, but a big thing that we’ve done, too, is traded in this neighborhood,” Mo said. “We’ll trade for different starters amongst each other, which is exciting.”
Another sustainable element of the McRae garden is the absence of grass. Going lawn free is important to them — which helps to lower the carbon footprint, reduce pollution and allow room for beneficial pollinator plants.
Although the curb appeal of the McRae’s stone façade is what brought me into their garden, it was merely one component of this delightful outdoor space.
Mo and Calvin’s garden is a fantastic representation of the creative gardens of West Salem. This neighborhood is brimming with creative outdoor spaces, which all seem to have a cohesive synergy binding them all together. I can’t wait to explore more gardens in this part of Winston-Salem.
