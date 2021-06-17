Soften hard garden edges with hydrangeas

Many areas of my garden could use a little extra panache, a boost to the façade, if you will. When it comes to property lines and edges, I’m a firm believer that you can never have enough foliar cushion and bounce.
Mind you, I’m not referring to an insulating hedgerow between you and your neighbor, but rather a way to soften corners and green up areas with untapped potential. Hydrangeas are perhaps the perfect plants to soften these hard edges that occur so often in our gardens.
If you have an area that could use a little color and interest, chances are that there’s a type of hydrangea that will fit well into the space. Whether it’s full hot sun or damp and mostly shady, finding the right species of hydrangea is easy.
I have very few full sun areas in my garden, and what I do have is all business. Home to my vegetable garden and a brand new pollinator bed, my biggest sunny spot is lacking in the blooming shrub department. The far west side adjoins a neighbor, which butts my lawn to theirs — a less than exciting border for either of us. Hydrangea paniculata is the solution for this border, where this sun-loving species will have room to stretch its legs.
Hydrangea paniculata is aptly named for its panicle shaped blooms, which grace the shrub from early summer through fall. The most common and largest growing cultivar of panicle hydrangea is ‘Limelight,’ which has become another common name for the plant.
Hydrangea paniculata is a true workhorse in the heat, requiring very little care once established. ‘Limelight’ will get quite large — typically 6 to 8 feet tall and wide, so make sure to plant it where it can grow to its potential. Panicle hydrangeas bloom on new wood, so annual pruning is required to ensure that the blooms will be abundant the following season. As ‘Limelight’ matures, it is very easy to limb up this shrub, which makes it more tree-like.
Other cultivars of hydrangea paniculata are smaller growers, offering different size blooms and coloration — ‘Little Lime’ and ‘Bobo,’ for example. ‘Firelight’ and ‘Pinky Winky’ offer dark pink blooms, which intensifies with good sun exposure. As long as you’ve got at least five hours of direct sun, hydrangea paniculata will thrive in your garden.
Hydrangea macrophylla is perhaps the most recognizable hydrangea species, which produces blue blossoms for our gardens in summer. Also known as big leaf or mop head hydrangea, macrophylla form a mounding shrub, typically growing 3 to 6 feet tall and wide, depending on the variety. Of course, there are all sorts of dwarf cultivars on the market, so chances are, there is one to fit your area.
Big leaf hydrangeas require much different growing conditions than paniculata, as they want shade to part shade and don’t do well in hot dry areas. Dappled shade is best, which is why this species is so great at lighting up shady spots in our gardens. With its deep green foliage and ball-shaped blooms, its easy to see how this hydrangea is perfect for softening hard edges.
Hydrangea macrophylla have a reputation for being water hogs, so make sure that you give them regular soaks with the hose or place them under irrigation until they’re established. Even after that, they thrive when you give them supplementary water during periods of drought.
Another spot in my garden that could use a little softening, is around the top side of my garden shed. This spot stays a bit damp, and is shaded most all day by the structure and the canopy of oaks overhead. I’ve hesitated to plant something there in the past, because of storm water pressure, but I think a big leaf hydrangea would thrive.
Hydrangea serrata is very similar to its big leaf cousin, but is usually smaller and more compact. Serrata is sometimes called mountain hydrangea, because of its native habitat in the mountains of Japan. Its cultivation is the same as big leaf hydrangeas, though, with the biggest distinction being smaller leaves and overall stature.
Hydrangea quercifolia and hydrangea arborescens are both great options for part shade areas of the garden. Both love sun, but appreciate afternoon shade during the hot summer months. They’re both also native to the Southeast, so they easily adapt to even the poorest soils.
Hydrangea quercifolia is known better as oakleaf hydrangea, because of its oak-like, leathery foliage. Incredibly versatile, oakleafs have been known to thrive in full sun or full shade. In my experience, the healthiest plants with the most prolific blooms get about six hours of sun, with afternoon shade after 2 p.m. White panicles are abundant from early summer through fall, which proves an excellent way to soften any area with the right sun requirements.
Hydrangea arborescens is also known as smooth hydrangea, and is a classic flowering shrub for any garden. ‘Annabelle’ is the most common cultivar, which produces large, white, round blooms early to mid summer. I prune mine right after it blooms, which usually produces a second wave of bloom in September.
I really do believe that hydrangeas are one of the most perfect shrubs for any setting. Whether it’s adding a billowy cushion to your curbside mailbox, or hugging an unsightly utility box, there is a hydrangea out there that can add color and charm to any of the many sharp edges that we have in our home gardens.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
