Soften hard garden edges with hydrangeas

Hydrangea macrophylla have a reputation for being water hogs, so make sure that you give them regular soaks with the hose or place them under irrigation until they’re established. Even after that, they thrive when you give them supplementary water during periods of drought.

Another spot in my garden that could use a little softening, is around the top side of my garden shed. This spot stays a bit damp, and is shaded most all day by the structure and the canopy of oaks overhead. I’ve hesitated to plant something there in the past, because of storm water pressure, but I think a big leaf hydrangea would thrive.

Hydrangea serrata is very similar to its big leaf cousin, but is usually smaller and more compact. Serrata is sometimes called mountain hydrangea, because of its native habitat in the mountains of Japan. Its cultivation is the same as big leaf hydrangeas, though, with the biggest distinction being smaller leaves and overall stature.

Hydrangea quercifolia and hydrangea arborescens are both great options for part shade areas of the garden. Both love sun, but appreciate afternoon shade during the hot summer months. They’re both also native to the Southeast, so they easily adapt to even the poorest soils.