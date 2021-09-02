Southwest U.S. offers array of birding opportunities

A Montezuma quail is pictured on the cover of the book: “Finding Birds in Southeast Arizona.” But during my week-and-a-half trip, that was as close as I would get to seeing one.
This quail is one of many birds that are primarily Mexican, but their range extends barely into Arizona. Because they’re extremely restricted in range within in the US, you must travel to the border of Mexico for a chance to see one.
Several mountain ranges extend from Mexico into Arizona and, to a lesser extent, New Mexico and Texas. They’re called sky islands because they rise as much as 6,000 feet above the surrounding desert. Higher elevations mean cooler temperatures and these, along with other factors, result in lush islands in a sea of aridity. The lowlands of the desert and highlands of the mountains have such variety of terrain, vegetation, temperature and rainfall, they give rise to many different habitats, and consequently, very different plants and animals. For many bird species, such as the Montezuma quail, the sky islands are the only places in the U.S. they can be seen.
Finding some these rare birds is made easier by the actions of a few residents of this area. Paton Center for Hummingbirds, now managed by the Tucson Audubon Society, and Ash Canyon Bird Sanctuary, also managed as a nonprofit, began as private homes owned by people who loved birds. Their passion for feeding and otherwise attracting birds to their gardens grew into birding hotspots that attract hundreds of birds each year and hundreds of birders in search of them.
Less than an hour’s drive from the Tucson airport and 50 miles north of the border town of Nogales, a lodge in the Santa Rita mountains supports an impressive array of bird feeders and seating for observers bearing an arsenal of binoculars, spotting scopes and cameras, some with zoom lenses the size of bazookas.
Clown-faced acorn woodpeckers vied with Mexican jays at a seed feeder, while hummingbirds — broad-billed, black-chinned and Rivoli’s — chased each other for space at sugar-water feeders. A cadre of wild turkeys pecked at scraps spilled by yellow-eyed juncos, black-headed grosbeaks and white-winged doves.
But not all the most sought-after birds can be seen at feeders, nor are all at higher elevation.
After whetting our appetites in the Santa Ritas, we drove through lower elevation grasslands to the tiny town of Sonoita, which would serve as our base of operations for the next few days. The next morning broke with one of the trip’s highlights.
Las Cienegas Conservation Area is comprised of many thousands of acres of grasslands and mesquite, home to pronghorns and cattle. Unusually heavy rainfall transformed the landscape from dry and barren to lush and green. Cassin’s sparrows greeted the dawn with display flights, singing on the wing, then floating down to perch on yuccas. Western kingbirds perched on seemingly every mesquite tree while black-tailed prairie dogs barked from their burrows.
After suffering the heat of the grasslands, we were ready to return to the mountains. Traveling eastward, we reached more sky islands — the Chiricahua mountains that occupy a corner of Arizona bordered by New Mexico and Mexico. The Chiricahua National Monument offers a good introduction to these mountains, but it takes a drive of miles on dirt roads to reach Cave Creek, one of the best places to see one of the most eagerly sought birds, the elegant trogon. These are truly tropical birds, and their brightly colored plumage is reminiscent of parrots. A pair of trogons visited a cavity in an Arizona sycamore, taking insects and fruit to hatchlings inside.
Cave Creek Ranch maintains a wide array of bird feeders, too, but it also serves as the base for excursions into the nearby desert flats and mountain retreats. From Cave Creek, we drove rough dirt roads to a nearly 9000-foot elevation in search of cooler temperatures. At Barfoot Park, where temperatures ranged in the low 70s instead of the upper 90s of the desert, we encountered flocks of pygmy nuthatches, close relatives of brown-headed nuthatches found in the southeastern US, and forty plus band-tailed pigeons, the largest pigeon in the US, roosting atop pine snags.
The Huachuca mountains are the third highest of Arizona’s sky islands with peaks exceeding 9,000 feet. Beatty’s Guest Ranch in Miller Canyon may be the best place in the U.S. to see hummingbirds, holding the record of 14 species seen in a single day.
Ironically, hummingbirds and other birds were harder to find this year because heavy rains resulted in widespread blooming of desert and high elevation plants. All these flowering plants offered many more food sources for the birds, making seed and sugar water feeders redundant. That’s why it took a half-mile hike up the canyon to see the white-eared hummingbird, one of the rarer hummingbirds passing through Arizona.
While we fell short of the record 14 species of hummingbirds at a single location, we enjoyed great views of 10 glittering species of hummingbirds over the course of the trip, along with another 120 species of birds, the desert in bloom, glorious landscapes, and best of all, sharing these wonders of nature with friends.
