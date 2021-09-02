Southwest U.S. offers array of birding opportunities

A Montezuma quail is pictured on the cover of the book: “Finding Birds in Southeast Arizona.” But during my week-and-a-half trip, that was as close as I would get to seeing one.

This quail is one of many birds that are primarily Mexican, but their range extends barely into Arizona. Because they’re extremely restricted in range within in the US, you must travel to the border of Mexico for a chance to see one.

Several mountain ranges extend from Mexico into Arizona and, to a lesser extent, New Mexico and Texas. They’re called sky islands because they rise as much as 6,000 feet above the surrounding desert. Higher elevations mean cooler temperatures and these, along with other factors, result in lush islands in a sea of aridity. The lowlands of the desert and highlands of the mountains have such variety of terrain, vegetation, temperature and rainfall, they give rise to many different habitats, and consequently, very different plants and animals. For many bird species, such as the Montezuma quail, the sky islands are the only places in the U.S. they can be seen.