Spending time in nature brings the added bonus of seeing birds

The west end of the lake can be worth visiting in winter as well. In January 2018, a hard freeze hit, motivating most folks to hunker down and hibernate. But those with the fortitude to venture to the lake were rewarded with a smorgasbord of waterfowl. Most of the lake was frozen, but a patch of open water near the marina served as refuge for several species. Ducks included the three mentioned above, plus all three merganser species, green-winged teal, gadwall, redhead, canvasback, wood duck and coot, as well as the ever-present mallard and Canada goose.

My hike at Hanging Rock is just the remedy we all need for the anxiety and worry brought by COVID-19. And even with the COVID vaccines beginning to roll out, we’re still going to be spending a lot of time isolated indoors. Another option is to spend some of that time learning a little about birds. Check out the wealth of information at Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology website, allaboutbirds.org.

While we’re deriving so much enjoyment and sustenance from nature, this is a good time to do our part to ensure the health of those natural areas that are so important. Share your good fortune by doing something for birds and Mother Nature generally with a gift to Audubon Society, Environmental Defense Fund or Sierra Club.