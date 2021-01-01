Spending time in nature brings the added bonus of seeing birds

I’ve had enough of things unprecedented, and I know I’m not alone in wishing life would return to normal.
The good news is there’s a big old world out there just brimming with things that haven’t changed, things that comfort us, things that are essential to our peace of mind.
Last week, I hiked the Indian Creek Trail from the Hanging Rock State Park Visitor Center parking lot to its terminus at the Dan River just off Flinchum Road. Window Falls probably hasn’t changed appreciably in thousands of years. Certainly not since 1936 when land was donated to establish the park.
Stone steps lead down through tangles of rhododendrons while Indian Creek burbles along, muffling any sounds the birds might be making, the descendants of the same birds that have lived in these woods for millennia. After the trail crosses Hanging Rock Road, it leaves the creek, and bird voices are heard more easily.
The sounds of birds, trickling water and the winds in the pines are a balm to ears battered by the relentless bad news of the ever-growing pandemic and the yammering about the calamity that would follow if we voted for the other guy.
I began the hike early, when neither the woods nor its birds had yet awoken. But as the sun began to illuminate the treetops, the forest grudgingly began to stir.
Woodpeckers were the first to appear, with downies tapping on dead branches in search of the insects that winter inside. A flicker’s piercing call foretold its flight through the trees, a flash of yellow underneath the wings as it coursed by.
In time, chickadees and titmice became apparent, along with small mixed flocks with golden-crowned kinglets and the occasional white-breasted nuthatch. At first, you might think these birds were putting themselves up against too much competition for food, which surely must be scarce this time of year. But instead, it seems there’s advantage in this behavior. When several birds are searching together it increases the chances of finding food. Another benefit is that there are more eyes keeping watch for predators.
Hanging Rock’s trails are worthy destinations for anyone seeking tranquility, and I’m reminded with each visit how fortunate we are to have them so near at hand.
But it isn’t the only such destination. Hike a trail at Pilot Mountain or farther afield at Stone Mountain or the Blue Ridge Parkway. Even if birds are scarce, you’ll feel the serenity that comes from being in nature.
Even closer at hand is Quarry Park where you can enjoy the bluebirds that are always there.
Or visit Salem Lake’s east end at Linville Road. The first mile along the south side of the lake is a great place to see ring-necked ducks, buffleheads and ruddy ducks in winter.
The west end of the lake can be worth visiting in winter as well. In January 2018, a hard freeze hit, motivating most folks to hunker down and hibernate. But those with the fortitude to venture to the lake were rewarded with a smorgasbord of waterfowl. Most of the lake was frozen, but a patch of open water near the marina served as refuge for several species. Ducks included the three mentioned above, plus all three merganser species, green-winged teal, gadwall, redhead, canvasback, wood duck and coot, as well as the ever-present mallard and Canada goose.
My hike at Hanging Rock is just the remedy we all need for the anxiety and worry brought by COVID-19. And even with the COVID vaccines beginning to roll out, we’re still going to be spending a lot of time isolated indoors. Another option is to spend some of that time learning a little about birds. Check out the wealth of information at Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology website, allaboutbirds.org.
While we’re deriving so much enjoyment and sustenance from nature, this is a good time to do our part to ensure the health of those natural areas that are so important. Share your good fortune by doing something for birds and Mother Nature generally with a gift to Audubon Society, Environmental Defense Fund or Sierra Club.
Yes, 2020 was an unprecedented year. But many of the things that sustain us year after year, things that we rely on so much, are still within easy reach.
We just have to be resolute about spending time in nature. So, make a resolution that will be a pleasure to keep, to spend more time outdoors enjoying birds and all of nature and relish all the good things it does for you.
