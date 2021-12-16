Spread of Spotted Lanternfly needs to be controlled

By this point, most home gardeners and horticulture professionals have heard about the spotted lanternfly. This non-native, invasive pest has been a swirling topic in gardening magazines, seminars and online discussions for the past couple of years.
Like so many other invasive pests, this insect has found its way to the U.S. from its native Asia and is swiftly headed toward North Carolina. Because it’s not yet been established in North Carolina, one of the main defenses right now is to create a public awareness of the spotted lanternfly’s presence and the negative impact it can bring.
“They first showed up in Pennsylvania in 2014,” said Phyllis Smith, Forsyth County Extension Agent. “That’s the state that’s been hardest hit. Of course, they were completely unprepared for them and have had all kinds of problems as a result.”
A brief description of the spotted lanternfly is in order first, for those who aren’t familiar. The insect is most recognizable in its adult stage. It is about an inch long and has wings that are rosy gray with black speckles and bright red hind wings.
The spotted lanternfly has three stages of development, including egg, nymph and adult. There are four nymphal instar phases. During these phases, the nymphs get gradually larger until they emerge as adults. The first three instars will be black with white spots, and the final instar is red and black with white spots.
The spotted lanternfly is negatively impacting gardens, native forests and agriculture crops, most notably grapes. According to N.C. State University, “up to 90% yield reduction of infested vineyards is documented.” With the abundance of vineyards throughout the Yadkin Valley and all across North Carolina, it’s quite clear how the spotted lanternfly is a threat to our state.
The spotted lanternfly has not yet been documented in North Carolina, but it has recently been found in Hillsville, Va., which is just miles away from the border. With its inevitable arrival in our area, it’s more important than ever that we educate ourselves about this pest.
“If it’s already in Carroll County, Va., most likely it’s going to end up in North Carolina,” Smith said. “But what can we do to slow that down, to slow the spread, to make it less impactful? If we can start looking at the biology of this insect, learn as much as we can about it, know what it requires for survival, and change as much of that as possible to hopefully lessen the impact.”
One big thing that researchers have already discovered about the spotted lanternfly, is that it has an appetite for a plant called Tree-of-Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). Tree-of-Heaven is a fast growing deciduous tree that is classified as an invasive plant in North Carolina. As are so many invasive plants, Tree-of-Heaven was introduced as an ornamental to the U.S. from China.
The fact that the spotted lanternfly feeds on the Tree-of-Heaven isn’t a bad thing, seeing as how having fewer of this invasive plant wouldn’t hurt a thing. But the fact that we already have Tree-of-Heaven growing all over our state will only be appealing to the spotted lanternfly. So to drive home Smith’s message, it’s important that we properly control Tree-of-Heaven to make our habitat less appealing to the spotted lanternfly.
“If we can get rid of as many Tree-of-Heaven as we possibly can — they’re invasive and we don’t want them here anyway — then we have made the habitat less favorable for the spotted lanternfly,” Smith said.
The spotted lanternfly feeds on the Tree-of-Heaven late summer into early fall during their late juvenile to early adult stage. To effectively recognize and control the spread of this pest, it’s important to recognize them in all their life stages.
“When they hatch out, they don’t hatch out into a larval form,” Smith said. “They hatch out into what looks like a very small insect with six legs but no wings. They’ll eat, they’ll grow and then they’ll molt. When they come out of their old skins, they’ll be bigger and bigger. This is a good time to control them, in this nymph stage, because they can’t fly yet.”
In addition to the Tree-of-Heaven, the spotted lanternfly also feeds on fruit trees, grapevines and native hardwood trees. They feed much like aphids, sucking nutrients from plant stems and leaves.
“Spotted lanternflies are sapsuckers,” Smith said. “There’s a wide range of our native hardwood trees that they feed on. Anytime you have an insect or animal that’s attaching to the tree and sucking the sap, they’re depleting the tree’s own resources.”
“So many of our hardwood trees are already struggling from climate change and from other insects that are impacting them. We don’t need one more thing to impact our native trees.”
After feeding, the spotted lanternfly excretes honeydew, which is a sticky, sugary substance. This honeydew promotes the growth of black sooty mold, which can further harm the host plant. The pests have a tendency to gather in swarms, which can lead to a messy setting.
So, now that you have a better idea of what to look for, what do you do if you see any signs of the spotted lanternfly? Smith recommends photographing, identifying, collecting a specimen and reporting. Destroying the pest is also important, but you should always know what it is before doing that.
“If you see a spotted lanternfly in any stage of development, instead of just squashing, if possible, collect in a small lidded container or Ziploc with a little rubbing alcohol and bring to your local extension center for a positive ID,” Smith said.
Before collecting or destroying a spotted lanternfly specimen, always make sure you snap a photo. Keep in mind that having a good phone app is also very helpful in positively identifying insects.
Unfortunately, it’s only a matter of time before the spotted lanternfly shows up in our state. So, I encourage you to stay aware of the pest and know what to look for in all stages of its development. Also make sure to properly educate yourself about managing the invasive Tree-of-Heaven.
For more information about the spotted lanternfly, to report a sighting or to learn how to manage Tree-of-Heaven, contact your local extension office at 336-703-2850 or at forsyth.cc/CES. You can also email notification and a photo to badbug@ncagr.gov with the subject “Suspected Spotted Lanternfly.”
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.