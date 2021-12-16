Spread of Spotted Lanternfly needs to be controlled

The spotted lanternfly is negatively impacting gardens, native forests and agriculture crops, most notably grapes. According to N.C. State University, “up to 90% yield reduction of infested vineyards is documented.” With the abundance of vineyards throughout the Yadkin Valley and all across North Carolina, it’s quite clear how the spotted lanternfly is a threat to our state.

The spotted lanternfly has not yet been documented in North Carolina, but it has recently been found in Hillsville, Va., which is just miles away from the border. With its inevitable arrival in our area, it’s more important than ever that we educate ourselves about this pest.

“If it’s already in Carroll County, Va., most likely it’s going to end up in North Carolina,” Smith said. “But what can we do to slow that down, to slow the spread, to make it less impactful? If we can start looking at the biology of this insect, learn as much as we can about it, know what it requires for survival, and change as much of that as possible to hopefully lessen the impact.”