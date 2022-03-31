Spring is finally here, and so are green leaves, colorful blooms and pollinators

We are in the midst of one of the most glorious times of year, early spring. Everything is leafing out, popping up and coming alive, making daily walks through the garden a magical experience.

I always try to soak in the bountiful gifts of spring and use my observations as a teaching tool to improve my home garden. Whether it’s a hike in the mountains, a meander down a woodland trail, or visit to a friend’s garden, I get a lot of ideas about what I could add to my own garden to make it a skosh better every year.

I get so much of my spring inspiration from shade-loving and understory plants. I suppose it’s my regular ventures into the woods and my daily vantage points from my office windows. Because what’s not to love about the natural world waking up?

This is a fantastic time of year to consider the impact spring flowering trees can have on your garden. A wide range of native and ornamental cherry trees are in bloom now, with showering clouds of pink and white. Redbuds are strutting their stuff, dotting roadways, forests and landscapes with lavender, fuchsia and white blooms.

Dogwoods are budded up and ready to unfurl their iconic ivory and rosy blooms, which are all so varied and unique. A North Carolina garden just wouldn’t be complete without at least one native Cornus florida or improved cultivar. This quintessential tree is a perfect understory choice, melding seamlessly into the bigger landscape or serving as a focal point in a small courtyard.

I’ve fallen in love with our native Sassafras albidum, a wonderful large-growing, spring-blooming tree. I’ve got a couple of Sassafras at the edge of my property, which draw my attention this time each spring. Its lemony-green flowers are very distinct, and really brighten up the dense and shady area where they’re growing.

The native ephemerals are always captivating from mid-March through late April and inspire me each spring to add a little more to my newest shade garden. Recent walks through Winston-Salem city parks and surrounding trails highlight just how many wonderful native wildflowers we have in our area.

Trout lily are abundant along streambanks, covering whole hillsides in tiny yellow blooms and attractive mottled foliage. Native trilliums, Virginia Bluebells and bloodroot can add a lot of color to the spring shade garden, as well as beautiful (albeit fleeting) foliage. Wild ginger and foam flower are great natives, too. They persist longer in the garden than other spring ephemerals.

Other cultivated shade perennials are also on my radar this spring. Varieties of epimedium (barrenwort) are finding a new home in my backyard, where they should adapt nicely in the dry shade alongside the hellebore. And after gardening for almost 20 years, I’m finally getting around to planting a couple of bleeding hearts (Dicentra spectabilis) in my shady spots. This cheerful perennial will be a joy for many springs to come.

My giddy excitement of spring’s bounty is by no means just relegated to the shade garden, though. As I look around at what perennials and herbs are emerging, I get so energized by the season ahead. Last fall and through the winter, I planted numerous clumps of new perennials in my pollinator bed — all of which are coming up nicely.

Creeping phlox (Phlox stolonifera) is another perennial that I must plant more. I tell myself this each spring, as carpets of pink, lavender and purple burst into color throughout my periphery. I’ll forever know this plant as “thrift,” because of the common name my mom always used. A barrage of family photos was taken each Easter, with everyone posing in front of an undulating patchwork of blooming thrift.

Although I’m sure it sounds silly to some, I relish in the wave of purple blooms that blanket the lawn areas of my yard each spring. Creeping Charlie, henbit, wild violets and purple deadnettle are a bane to many, but a source of renewed joy for me. I get so much happiness seeing the honeybees and pollinators flitting over these blooms, getting a little bit of energy from these early blossoms.

And how can the waves of spring bulbs not inspire all of us to plant more each fall? Although short-lived and a tasty treat for critters, tulips are a phenomenal addition to our gardens and spring containers. Daffodils, despite the fact that they’re common and abundant, can pack a big punch in the perennial garden. As they naturalize, they only seem to get better with time and neglect.

It is impossible not to see, smell and fall in love with spring’s bounty. Whether it’s the manicured borders of a public garden or the comfort of your own backyard, there is wide-eyed wonder present everywhere you look.

Happy spring, y’all!

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.