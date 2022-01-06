Suñorita rose garners American Rose Society’s Award of Excellence

The Garden Guy wasn’t stopping to smell the roses but instead stared in awe at the form of a rosebud. Even though this new rose variety called Suñorita is considered a miniflora, the bud looked like a classic tiny hybrid tea. Then, out of nowhere, as if to confirm my admiration, a butterfly landed on top and proceeded to investigate.

Suñorita is the American Rose Society’s 2022 winner of the Award of Excellence. It was 49 years ago that the American Rose Society took a bold step to form the award to recognize new miniature and miniflora rose varieties of superior quality and marked distinctions.

I say bold because in 1973, other classes of roses such as the hybrid tea, floribunda and grandiflora were at their pinnacle of popularity. Who could have imagined the impact these new miniature and miniflora varieties would have in the landscape? Fortunately, some astute rosarians and ARS board members had a vision.

The Garden Guy served as executive director of the American Rose Society in the early 1990s and fell head over heels for the award program, but even then, I didn’t realize the eventual importance the program would play. Award of Excellence trials are spread across the country, and each rose is evaluated for three years.