Summer is on the horizon, go forth and plant

We gardeners always seem to have an eye on the sky and a pulse on the local weather report. This hobby and livelihood that we have is very much tied to the temperatures, precipitation and the four seasons that we’re fortunate to have in North Carolina.

So, now that our cool spring has finally given way to some consistent warm weather, it is officially time to plant all the tender things. I’m sure many of you have already planted annuals and summer vegetables, but I like to wait until around the first of May, so the soil has a chance to warm a bit. I’ve found that peppers, okra and basil don’t take off very quickly if the soil is cool, so it works best for me to just hold my horses till the temperatures get hot enough to make me sweat.

I’m very keen these days on adding more bulbs and annual color in each summer because I like to see what will grow best in which locations. And because of the abundance of shade in my home garden, I always experiment with plants to test their limitations of sun exposure. I’ve found that I can grow beautiful wave petunias in morning sun, but dahlia tubers get leggy and offer very few blooms.

One thing I encourage everyone to do more, is mix a healthy dose of annuals in with your perennials and shrubs. Whether that means using torenia, impatiens or coleus in shady spots or blasting reds, yellows and pinks in full sun locations, annuals can really beef up established beds with color and interest. And as an added bonus, many annuals are pollinator magnets, providing a wealth of food for hummingbirds, butterflies and bees.

Last year, I planted giant zinnias, cuphea, pentas, gomphrena, lantana, tropical milkweed and Asiatic lilies in my pollinator bed — all of which dramatically changed the dynamic of this garden space. I saw more diversity in the butterflies that visited, and my neighbors’ bees were working the blooms all summer and fall.

I do have a couple of tips when it comes to mixing in annuals to established areas — be aware of how big they grow, how fast they can spread and how some of them can reseed themselves.

When working in annuals, bulbs and tubers, just make sure to plant them according to their mature size. You don’t want quick-growing annuals to overtake established perennials or overstep their bounds. A couple of years back, I made the mistake of over-planting Tithonia rotundifolia in a pollinator bed, thinking it wouldn’t get as big as it did. Well, those Mexican sunflowers ended up swallowing nearby fennel and dill, leaving them very little sunlight. I would also recommend using simple plant supports with certain annuals (such as cosmos), which can easily flop onto nearby plants.

With the temperatures warming, I’ve been seeing a lot of last year’s annuals resurfacing — but not in a good way. Cleome is always bad to reseed, one I’ve been battling for several seasons now. A topiary of cardinal climber was front and center in one of my seasonal beds at work — and it’s magically reappeared this past week.

Morning glories are such a wonderful plant, and I’ve grown them in many different gardens over the years. But they tend to hang around from year to year, sprouting where I simply do not want them to be. Other weedy annuals include cuphea, tassel flower, amaranth, nicotiana and celosia. I’ve found that certain herbs and vegetables may self-sow, too, such as tomatoes and arugula. A fellow horticulturalist mentioned that Malabar spinach and salsify are also aggressive self-seeders.

If I haven’t gotten on my soap box about this before, remember to plant more bulbs every spring and fall. Mid to late spring is the perfect time to get the promise of lots of summer color by digging a few holes and dropping in a bulb or tuber. Gladiolus provide both height and nostalgia to a garden and make excellent cut flowers. Oriental and Asiatic lilies are spectacular, most of which provide nice fragrance.

Crocosmia, cannas, lycoris and dahlias are also readily available now, each adding a different dynamic for your summer garden. Dahlia tubers are especially nice, as they can provide a spectacular array of color for flower arrangements. From dinner plates to pom poms, dahlias have the wow factor that we’re all looking for.

An excellent opportunity for getting your hands on some healthy dahlias is coming up very soon. The Central Carolina Dahlia Society is holding its inaugural tuber sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building at 414 Deacon Blvd., Winston-Salem.

The sale will include labeled tubers, potted tubers, dahlia seedlings and a few mystery tubers.

CCDS President Jimmy Speas has been growing prize-winning dahlias for years and encourages all gardeners to plant a few in their gardens.

“Dahlias are a must have for the home garden because they’re easy to grow, have few pests, produce blooms in every color except true blue, and the size of the blooms and plant sizes can satisfy any gardener’s wish list,” Speas said.

The CCDS was founded and organized last year and is going strong. All the dahlias at the sale have been grown, stored and donated by members, which will help fund CCDS educational programs. I can guarantee they will have the best selection of tubers available, all locally grown. And as with all our homegrown plant sales, be sure to get there early for the best selection.

Now that it feels like summer is officially on the horizon, go forth and plant. I’ve fully opened the floodgates of my summer planting this past week, and it is so energizing. Have fun and enjoy this gorgeous planting weather.

Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.