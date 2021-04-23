Superbells Punch varieties so colorful you think Hawaiian tropics

The Garden Guy traveled for a few days to speak in Lafayette, Louisiana, La., and returned home to see my "punch" had exploded in color. I am referring to Superbells Calibrachoas Pomegranate Punch, Grape Punch and Tangerine Punch. There are seven punch selections in what has now become a whopping 42 varieties of Superbells.

They are all so rich in color that it makes you think they are almost too beautiful to be true. In addition to the punch selections I am growing, there are also Watermelon Punch, Black Currant Punch, Strawberry Punch and Blue Moon Punch. All are so lush and vibrant in color that they would be perfect for a Hawaiian beach towel.

The stunning thing to my friends and even my color guru son is that I planted them in mixed containers in October. They were never protected or moved from their location other than chasing the sun a little. The Garden Guy lives in Zone 8a and though we did not have the 50-year freeze of Texas, we had many more hours below 32 than the past two years.

In my containers, I combined some together — in other words Superbells Grape Punch with Tangerine Punch, as well as other flowers like Lady Godiva calendula, Supertunia Royal Velvet petunia, Supertunia Vista Paradise petunia and Lemon Coral Sedum. All of these also survived the Columbus, Ga., winter in fine shape.