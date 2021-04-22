Surry Master Gardeners announce scholarship

The Surry County Master Gardener Volunteers Association is accepting applications for its annual $500 scholarship. Recipients must be entering their junior or senior year of college.

The student qualifications are:

The applicant must be a graduate of a high school in Surry County, including home schooled students, and resides in Surry County.

The applicant’s stated career goal upon entering their junior year is that of horticulture or a related agricultural field of study.

The scholarship award may be renewable for previous recipients entering their senior academic year upon recommendation of the scholarship committee.

Applicants must submit the appropriate forms to the SCEMGVA Scholarship Committee by May 1.

The scholarship award will be paid directly into the student’s account at the college or university in which the student is enrolled.

The scholarship committee reserves the right, in its recommendations to the association, to deviate from stated requirements.

Preference will be given to students pursuing a four-year degree.

For more information or to get an application form, go to tinyurl.com/hdzvxjzk.

If you know about home or gardening events or classes, email kmills@wsjournal.com

