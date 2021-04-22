Take advantage of your garden’s shady spots

In the past two weeks, the massive willow oaks in my backyard have fully leafed out, raining a barrage of pollen ribbons onto the deck and patio. Aside from the dusty cleanup, I always look forward to this annual moment, as it allows me to see where the shadiest spots lie in my backyard garden.

As trees grow or come down, the dynamic of sun and shade can change in a garden. Structures built by neighbors or the construction of a new fence can create new pockets of shade, too. So as mid-spring’s canopy unfurls, take a moment to reassess your shady nooks. You might just find there’s opportunity for a new bed of shady perennials.

When it comes to shade loving plants, hostas aren’t our only choice. A slew of fantastic plant choices for shade are available, many of which are native or native cultivars. Some spread by rhizomes, others are tidy clumpers. There is also a lot of diversity with shade perennials, so it’s easy to play with textures, foliage and heights.

Ferns are a must for any shade garden, filling a space with a lush feel and soft texture. Many are evergreen, creating interest year-round. Some form tidy mounds, while others spread a little each season. Most all ferns will thrive in shade to part shade areas, especially ones that have rich, moist soil.