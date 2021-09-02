Take an objective look at what you've created in your garden

I was reminded this past week how being passively observant and slightly inquisitive can lead to great conversation.
Fantastic gardens are all around us, and if we take the time to look over the fence, we may just find new friends and a great story.
While housesitting recently, I found a garden around the corner too beautiful to not be nosy. So I stopped, chatted and ended up learning a lot about the history of the property, the evolution of the landscape and the couple who have called it home for the past 30 years.
In 1991, Mike Brewer and Debby Hallyburton bought their house on Polo Road, doing a few improvements before moving in a few months later. The house was built around 1920 and formerly housed the Reynolda Polo Field groundskeeper. The polo field was originally close by, at the current location of Speas Global Elementary.
For several decades, the house was home to the Snell family, who raised several children there. And immediately before Mike and Debby, the house was home to a gaggle of fraternity brothers, who didn’t exactly keep up the house or the landscape. So as soon as Mike and Debby moved in, they began working on the yard — transforming hard-packed gravel parking lots into lush planting beds.
“There was really nothing here when we moved in but the big oak trees,” Debby said. “It was a fraternity house, so everything was a parking lot.”
At one and a quarter acres, their property encompasses about half a city block. From a full-sun lawn bordering Polo Road, to a fully shaded backyard, the garden is very dynamic and layered. And as they both explained, it all started with a shovel full of monkey grass.
“We started (the garden) with some liriope from our other house,” Mike said. “But we were too busy doing other stuff to actually dig a hole and plant it.”
The liriope sat on the shovel in the front yard until it began to grow and spread over time. Eventually, Mike and Debby got caught up with home improvements — enough to start actually digging holes and planting trees and shrubs
“Everything that was planted, we planted,” Mike said. “With all the natural areas, I just laid out the lawn and the garden with a garden hose — then started trenching, planting grass, spreading pine needles and planting bushes.”
Large oak trees give the property ample shade and create the bones of the landscape. Other native and non-native trees create focal points and a mixed border, including dogwoods, maples, redbuds, weeping cherry and river birch. Arching winter honeysuckles dot the garden, which the couple refers to as ‘Sweet Breath of Spring’ (Lonicera fragrantissima). Although an aggressive spreader, this late winter-blooming shrub adds a heavenly fragrance to any garden.
One of the things that originally drew me to their garden, was a posted sign that said “certified wildlife habitat.” Mike and Debbie recall that the sign probably came from the Audubon Society, but they’ve definitely lived up to the expectations of the title. They’ve created a lush bird sanctuary and have a hefty diversity of critters that frequent their property.
“We feed the birds, we water the birds,” Debby said. “We set up different habitats — we have a locust (tree) just for the cardinals, we have different kinds of birdbaths. It turned into a wildlife habitat because we’ve got chipmunks and squirrels and a groundhog, and deer, raccoons, opossums and bunnies.”
Throughout their garden, there are abundant bird feeders, birdbaths and birdhouses. A large perennial bed off their front porch is home to multiple feeders, which I’m sure all stay busy with activity. Debby shared several anecdotes about the feathered friends she and Mike have made over the years — nests of baby cardinals, a family of towhees and multiple flocks of bluebirds.
“One year, every evening at 6:30, all the bluebirds would end up around one of our birdbaths in the back,” Debby said. “I counted 21 one evening, it was just beautiful.”
Although the summer heat is taking its toll on some of the plants (as it does to the best of us), the hardscape elements of Mike and Debby’s garden keep it looking exquisite, no matter the season. Mike has built the majority of the structures in the garden, including the fence, gates, a cedar gazebo, arbors, walkways, a water feature and an intricate stone wall.
“I built the fence,” Mike said. “It was a slow process because of all the little cuts and all the little angles. It took me about two years to build it, but I finally got it all done.”
The wooden gazebo in the back yard is exceptionally inviting — its simplistic cedar posts and intricate webbing begs for one to come sit and relax in the shade.
“This was a neat adventure, building this gazebo,” Mike said. “It’s made out of the cedars that the Snells planted in the front. I bought the boards for the deck part, but all the other pieces are cedar. It’s been here about 20 years.”
The rectangular, knee-high water feature was inspired by a feline fountain that Debby found while at a Benton Convention Center home show. A few feet away, a stone wall encloses a small patio, echoing the same type of material. Inlaid in the wall are stones with the single words “joy” and “hope,” along with faces and even the remnants of a broken, discarded tombstone.
Mike remarked how nice it is to be reminded of all the hard work he and Debby have put into their garden over the years. As many of us often do, we sometimes can’t see the forest for thwe trees. After working in the same garden for the past 30 years, weeds are sometimes what draws your attention.
So I encourage you to see your garden with a fresh set of eyes. Take a moment to step outside the box and see your garden from a stranger’s perspective. Chances are you may just love what you see.
PHOTOS: The garden of Mike Brewer and Debby Hallyburton
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.