Take an objective look at what you've created in your garden

“I built the fence,” Mike said. “It was a slow process because of all the little cuts and all the little angles. It took me about two years to build it, but I finally got it all done.”

The wooden gazebo in the back yard is exceptionally inviting — its simplistic cedar posts and intricate webbing begs for one to come sit and relax in the shade.

“This was a neat adventure, building this gazebo,” Mike said. “It’s made out of the cedars that the Snells planted in the front. I bought the boards for the deck part, but all the other pieces are cedar. It’s been here about 20 years.”

The rectangular, knee-high water feature was inspired by a feline fountain that Debby found while at a Benton Convention Center home show. A few feet away, a stone wall encloses a small patio, echoing the same type of material. Inlaid in the wall are stones with the single words “joy” and “hope,” along with faces and even the remnants of a broken, discarded tombstone.

Mike remarked how nice it is to be reminded of all the hard work he and Debby have put into their garden over the years. As many of us often do, we sometimes can’t see the forest for thwe trees. After working in the same garden for the past 30 years, weeds are sometimes what draws your attention.