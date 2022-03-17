Tanglewood Park is great location for birding

With spring just two days away, the migrant birds soon will be arriving, and there’s no better place to look for them in the county than Tanglewood Park.

A grassy meadow is one of a series of habitats along a trail that makes for some of the best birding in the area. Here are some tips for getting the most out of a few hours at Tanglewood.

Park at the small gravel lot across from Skilpot Lake and start birding there. Chickadees, titmice, woodpeckers and cardinals are common at this location, and the small lake sometimes attracts a pied-billed grebe or the occasional wood duck.

The bottomland forest along the right side of the gravel road is excellent habitat for a wide range of woodland birds. Several woodpeckers can be found there. Downy and red-bellied woodpeckers are common here, and with a little luck, the largest of all North American woodpeckers, the pileated may be seen.

Handsome yellow-shafted flickers are common here year-round, while the yellow-bellied sapsucker is absent in summer.

Seven species of woodpeckers winter in the Northwest Piedmont and on a good day, all seven can be found along this two-mile loop.

White-breasted nuthatches prefer the deciduous hardwoods that comprise this forest, but a little farther along, a row of pine trees separates the road from one of the park’s three golf courses. Brown-headed nuthatches are partial to these short-leaf pines.

These trees are also an excellent spot to find wintering ruby-crowned kinglets and golden-crowned kinglets. In some winters, red-breasted nuthatches and pine siskins ca be found here, as well. In springtime, yellow-throated warblers nest in the pine trees, while pine warblers may be seen and heard here year-round.

Just past the pines, you’ll come to a small wetland on the right. It’s managed by park staff who employ prescribed burns each year to keep small trees and other woody vegetation from taking over the aquatic habitat. This keeps it healthy for birds such as great blue herons, green herons, wood ducks, swamp sparrows and red-winged blackbirds.

Now and then, a river otter will show up at the wetland. It will remain for a few days until the supply of easily caught fish dwindles, then returns to the Yadkin River a few hundred yards away. In the meantime, a kingfisher chatters from his perch, probably fussing at the otter for depleting the food supply.

At the end of this wetland is a grassy meadow where bluebirds can always be found, often perched on the power lines overhead. The meadow is the result of a collaboration between Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, Forsyth Audubon, N.C. Forest Service and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Native grasses that compose the meadow are chiefly Indiangrass, partridge pea, little bluestem and big bluestem, some growing to 6 feet tall, a far cry from the closely cropped Bermuda grass and fescue that covered the land before.

These grasses provide food and shelter for hundreds of goldfinches and sparrows through the winter months and nesting habitat in the spring and summer. Several pairs of common yellowthroats nest here every year. They’re skulkers, so they can be a little difficult to get eyes on, but the male’s song — witchety, witchety, witchety — is a certain give-away.

The massive supports for the power lines crossing the Yadkin often serve as perches for red-tailed and red-shouldered hawks, and a few times each year, a bald eagle, always an exciting find.

A remnant oxbow — a shallow pond that was once part of the river — provides habitat for other birds including the beautiful prothonotary warbler, wood ducks and barred owls that have nested here for years.

A few other stops in the park round out a good day of birding.

Mallard Lake usually hosts several of the ducks it is named for, but you may also see other ducks as well in winter, such as ring-necked ducks, buffleheads and ruddy ducks.

In spring and summer, the walnut trees at lakeside are one of the most reliable places in the county to find nesting Baltimore orioles and another small grove of walnuts near the lake is a good place to look for the striking red-headed woodpecker. This has been a good winter for this handsome bird, and although Tanglewood and Horizons Parks are the most reliable places in the county to look, it has shown up in several other places over the last few months.

The last few days of winter don’t offer the excitement of spring or fall migration. But a walk in Tanglewood Park on a crisp March morning is time well spent.

