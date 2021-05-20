The cycle of life for a wood duck

As the embryos approached the hatching date, the hen began to cluck to them, and the embryos began to make sounds themselves, communicating with each other in a very rudimentary way. This caused the embryos in the eggs that were laid later to increase their metabolism and enabled them to catch up to the ones laid earlier. That’s crucial because it meant that all the ducklings hatched within a few hours of each other even though they were laid over a 10-day period. This synchronized hatching means they were all equally ready to leave the nest and follow Momma.

But successfully emerging from the tight confines of the shell simply brought them to one of the most perilous stages of their young lives. Now, just 24 hours after hatching, they had to climb to the entrance of the nest cavity and take the plunge — literally.

The hen scanned the area for threats from the nest cavity entrance, then when none were seen, she left the nest and dropped to the surface of the water below. From there, she clucked to the hatchlings, encouraging them to leap from the nest.