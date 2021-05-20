The cycle of life for a wood duck

A small, gray duck paddled silently through the willows where recent heavy rains raised the water level above its usual depth. A few weeks earlier, she had searched the surrounding trees for one that was just the right size, one that had a cavity that would hold her eggs securely over the month-long period it would take for her to incubate them. And, with a lot of luck, the cavity would escape the notice of the local rat snake or raccoon, two animals that can easily scale 20 or 30 feet above the ground if they sensed the bounty it held.
After finding a suitable cavity, the hen laid an egg each day for 10 days. She began incubating the eggs after laying just the first three or four, or nearly a week before she laid the 10th and final egg.
She made a comfortable bed for the eggs and their future hatchlings by lining the bottom of the cavity with down she plucked from her breast. That left her with an exposed patch of skin that would come in direct contact with the eggs, aiding in the transfer of her body heat to the eggs, the warmth promoting development of the embryos.
During incubation, bird eggs must be turned often if the embryos are to develop properly. It’s like a bed-ridden patient’s need to change positions often. It also ensures that all eggs get the same access to the hen’s warmest parts.
A duck’s bill is not very dexterous. Imagine rotating a dozen eggs in a mixing bowl with a spatula. But despite the clumsiness of the tool, the hen managed to use her bill to gently turn each of the eggs a few times each day.
As the embryos approached the hatching date, the hen began to cluck to them, and the embryos began to make sounds themselves, communicating with each other in a very rudimentary way. This caused the embryos in the eggs that were laid later to increase their metabolism and enabled them to catch up to the ones laid earlier. That’s crucial because it meant that all the ducklings hatched within a few hours of each other even though they were laid over a 10-day period. This synchronized hatching means they were all equally ready to leave the nest and follow Momma.
But successfully emerging from the tight confines of the shell simply brought them to one of the most perilous stages of their young lives. Now, just 24 hours after hatching, they had to climb to the entrance of the nest cavity and take the plunge — literally.
The hen scanned the area for threats from the nest cavity entrance, then when none were seen, she left the nest and dropped to the surface of the water below. From there, she clucked to the hatchlings, encouraging them to leap from the nest.
While some wood duck nests are nearly 300 feet high, this one was only 20 feet or so above the water. Still, doing this for the first time is scary, so it took a lot of time and many clucks by the mother to persuade all 10 ducklings to leap to the water below. While it sounds like a dare devil act, it’s largely risk free. When downy ducklings leap from the nest, it’s like dropping cotton balls from a height. So light and fluffy, it’s as if they were wearing parachutes, and they land as though on a featherbed.
After braving this feat, the ducklings scurried after Mom, bewildered by the vast new world all around them. Their tiny bodies still retained enough nourishing egg yolk to sustain them for another day or so, but that time would pass quickly, so the hen immediately sought to lead them to a patch of algae floating on the surface of the marsh. While she feeds on a mix of bugs and vegetation, even acorns, the rapidly growing chicks need a lot of protein, so they feed mainly on aquatic invertebrates.
Meanwhile, there are still other dangers afoot, at least perceived dangers.
Paddlers in a canoe coming through the marsh sent the hen splashing away, uttering a call: oweek, oweek, oweek. Her progeny responded to the alarm calls by scrambling for cover, and you’d think she would never be able to bring them all back together. But the canoe passed, the threat vanished, and a few gentle calls brought them scuttling back.
True threats include snapping turtles, otters, even large fish. But predatory birds take the heaviest toll, and only half of the young ducks would survive two months of life.
Meanwhile, the male wood duck was occupied as many male birds are. He doesn’t participate in incubation or rearing the young, leaving these tasks up to his mate. He’s too busy just being beautiful.
