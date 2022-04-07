The end of an era: Tom's Planthouse is closing as the owner retires

Spring is in full bloom all around us right now, both in nature and at local nurseries and greenhouses. Our last frost date is right around the corner, so there’s no shortage of annuals, edibles and flowering shrubs available at these places.

Tom’s Planthouse in Winston-Salem is no different, as greenhouses there are packed to the gills with flowering geraniums, begonias and a multitude of annuals.

But this year looks much different for Tom’s Planthouse owners Steve and Debra Rierson because this will be their last season of growing flowers for local plant lovers. After this spring season, the Riersons will be retiring and closing the doors of Tom’s, which has served the community for the last 42 years.

Steve’s father, Tom Rierson, started the business in 1980, after working at Keaton’s Greenhouse since the early ‘60s. On the far northeast side of Winston-Salem near Walkertown, the greenhouses and the property provided lots of room to grow plants and grow the business.

“My dad started leasing the greenhouses in 1980,” Steve said. “He leased the greenhouses for a couple of years, and then bought them. He pretty much just grew geraniums at Keaton’s. When he came here, he started growing geraniums for the spring and poinsettias at Christmas. I came in 1986, and I’ve been here 36 years.”

After Steve joined his father at Tom’s Planthouse, they expanded the variety of what they grew, adding pansies, petunias, bougainvillea, lantana, begonias and much more. They added four poly greenhouses to the four existing glass greenhouses and always maximized the space to grow as much as they could each spring, summer and fall. As of late, Steve has been growing about 10,000 geraniums each spring.

Not just a place for local gardeners and flower lovers, Tom’s Planthouse has been a mainstay with dozens of local churches over the years. They routinely grew hundreds of Easter lilies and poinsettias for churches.

“At our height, we probably had 50 to 55 churches buying poinsettias from us, and we probably had 35 to 40 churches buying Easter lilies.”

Of course, the pandemic drastically changed how church services were held, so the demand for these seasonal flowers changed considerably. But the lilies and poinsettias that adorned so many places of worship made a lasting impression on parishioners, adding joy to sanctuaries and gathering places.

The overall impact that Tom’s Planthouse has had on the Winston-Salem community can be seen very clearly through the tireless efforts of local Horticulture Therapist Lea Nading. The Riersons have worked with Nading for as long as they’ve been in business, generously donating thousands of plants each season.

Nading’s community outreach program, Earth Touch, was part of the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation program for many years. She now runs it on her own as Lea’s Earth Touch of NC. The program strives to educate and engage special needs groups in nature programs and horticulture-related activities. Nading regularly distributes plants to these groups, bringing plants into peoples’ lives who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

“This whole operation was the first operation to support Earth Touch,” Nading said. “Tom originally started giving me plants that weren’t sellable or overstock. Then Steve, after Tom. Thousands of plants have been donated. They have gone to Section 8 housing, nursing homes, folks who are mentally ill — just a lot of special populations.”

“Over my career, I’ve worked with 75 sites. And they all probably received some of Steve’s plants. I couldn’t have done it without Steve and Debra. A lot of other nurseries have helped me, but Steve and Tom were the first.”

Nading described how donated plants are cherished by those who receive them, from trays of pansies in the fall, to poinsettias at the holidays.

“They just treasure these plants,” Nading said. “Most of the people I work with can’t have a cat or a dog, but they can afford a plant, so it’s something to care for. Plants, to me, are hope. We all need hope. It feeds your spirit.”

The Riersons’ retirement is very timely in myriad ways. The upkeep and constant maintenance on the original four glass greenhouses was getting to be too much and quite dangerous to sustain. Growing spring, fall and winter crops means there’s little to no time for travel. Plus, they’re both at an age where they want to relax, spend time with family, travel and start a new chapter.

“The greenhouses are falling apart,” Steve said. “Every little windstorm now, I have to get up on the roof and fix glass. Sometimes I’m up on the greenhouse more than I’m on the ground.”

“When you plant your plants in the greenhouses, you’re tied down. You have to stay here with them. I’ve never been able to go anywhere except for maybe a month or two during the summer. The rest of the time you’re tied down.”

The Riersons are planning to retire to Yadkinville, where Debra’s family has a 60-acre farm. Steve is excited about this new chapter, which will allow him to grow plants for himself on his own time — but not just flowers.

“I’m gonna grow my own vegetables,” Steve said, “but we’re not gonna take any greenhouses or anything with us. We’re not gonna grow anything to sell. We’re retired.”

Closing the business after decades of bringing smiles to peoples’ faces is bittersweet for the Riersons. They’ve seen families grow and evolve, as their loyal customers have ebbed in and out each season. They’ve watched their customers’ children grow up, who are now bringing in their own kids.

“I’ve loved my job,” Steve said. “It’s not a job, it’s a calling. You don’t go into this business to make money. You go into this business because you love plants and people.”

