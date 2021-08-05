The Gardens of Laurel Gray Vineyards

“I’ve tried so many jasmines here,” Kim said. “We’re right on the cusp of it being too cold. So this is the only one I’ve been able to really get going good.”

Although not blooming right now, the circular beds of roses are a delight for guests, which will soon set another round of buds. A sea of annual vinca tides them over, though, which is aglow from the wine garden.

“The roses are cut really short right now because of the Japanese beetles and everything,” Kim said. “So this time of year, we cut them down and let them come out fresh for September and October. These are all Jackson & Perkins tea roses, in a variety of colors. They’re just fantastic. You can smell them when you get out of the car.”

The gardens immediately surrounding the tasting room are by far the more manicured and heavily planted areas. The acreage connecting the vineyard to the tasting room and winery are just as charming, though. The half-acre pond serves as a grand water feature with its lofty aerating fountain. The pond is also a bird habitat, with a natural area left unspoiled for nesting wildlife.