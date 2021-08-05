The Gardens of Laurel Gray Vineyards

Like many other people, my porch and patio are my happy places. Areas where I can truly relax, my outdoor “rooms” offer comfortable seating, a breeze and a pretty good view of nature. Coupled with a beverage and good company, there’s no other place I’d want to be.
This same open-air preference follows me when I venture out to local establishments such as restaurants, breweries or coffee shops, where I most always opt for outdoor seating. It’s nice when these places have planters and garden nooks nearby, as the gardener in me loves to be surrounded by the sights and smells of plants.
Perhaps one of the most delightful places I’ve discovered of late is Laurel Gray Vineyards. Here, the gardens are held in the same regard as the wine they’re producing — and there’s no seat in the house without a view of nature.
Laurel Gray Vineyards is in Hamptonville, a 30-minute drive west of Winston-Salem. Owners Ben and Kim Myers planted their first grapes in 2001, and opened their tasting room in 2003. Laurel Gray was once a dairy cattle and tobacco farm, and the tasting room is in the renovated milking parlor. As soon as the construction was completed, the Myers set in to planting the gardens.
“We’ve been here 20 years,” Kim said. “So for 20 years, I’ve just kept bringing things from somewhere — planting, adding and doing different things.”
Kim’s gardens surround the tasting room and adjacent original barn. Color and contrast oozes out of every nook, starting in the parking lot where blooming Rose of Sharon greet visitors. Along with numerous graceful branched crape myrtles, these tall, colorful hibiscus draw the eye upward to the expanse of trellised grapes and the rolling lay of the surrounding land.
Upon reaching the front door, intricate beds full of heirloom flowers extend in every direction, offering year-round seasonal interest. Kim is very keen on bringing heirloom plants into the gardens at Laurel Gray, ones that come from her family, friends or surrounding community.
“I think gardening must be born in me,” Kim said. “My grandmother always had a beautiful yard, and I always loved her yard. And then my mom is a huge gardener. So when I was first getting started here, she was really helpful. When she gets something new, she’ll share a piece with me, or she’ll say, ‘Look at this, you might want to get one of these.’ It’s been fun.”
“Sometimes I’ll go dig stuff up out of her yard or an old homestead that’s been abandoned. I’ll see a daffodil I haven’t seen before or a peony and just dig up a sprig and bring it here. I’m an artist, but I don’t have time to paint anymore. So these grounds have become my palette.”
Laurel Gray is big on making guests feel welcomed and comfortable, which is evident in the numerous cozy seating areas throughout the tasting room. The front porch is surrounded by a carpet of creeping Jenny, sedums and silvery dichondra, where guests can lounge in rocking chairs.
What was once a north-facing porch has been enclosed to offer seated tastings in a climate-controlled sun room. From anywhere in the sun room, there are views of colorful seasonal bulbs, mounds of blooming perennials and vistas of the surrounding vineyards.
French doors lead onto the open-air veranda, which has spectacular views of Laurel Gray’s winery, lawns and central pond. Along with mounding hosta, panicle hydrangeas hug the exterior, with a soft blush starting to show on this timeless shrub.
“These are limelights (hydrangea), and they are just getting ready to open,” Kim said. “These were just planted four years ago.”
Around the corner from the veranda, a winding path leads through a narrow garden space between the tasting room and the barn. Intimate seating areas flanked with beds of iris, peonies and daylilies dot this pocket garden — which really shines with blooms late spring through mid-summer.
“This is what we call our secret garden because it is kind of tucked away,” Kim said. “Sometimes people come here and they want to be out here with everybody having a big time. And sometimes they want to have a little privacy. We have our little Charleston walk up through here, with tables for two.”
On the south side of the tasting room is what Kim calls the wine garden. Surrounded by a white picket fence and arbors drenched in Confederate jasmine, guests can enjoy this patio which offers beautiful views of the rose gardens and adjacent vineyard.
“I’ve tried so many jasmines here,” Kim said. “We’re right on the cusp of it being too cold. So this is the only one I’ve been able to really get going good.”
Although not blooming right now, the circular beds of roses are a delight for guests, which will soon set another round of buds. A sea of annual vinca tides them over, though, which is aglow from the wine garden.
“The roses are cut really short right now because of the Japanese beetles and everything,” Kim said. “So this time of year, we cut them down and let them come out fresh for September and October. These are all Jackson & Perkins tea roses, in a variety of colors. They’re just fantastic. You can smell them when you get out of the car.”
The gardens immediately surrounding the tasting room are by far the more manicured and heavily planted areas. The acreage connecting the vineyard to the tasting room and winery are just as charming, though. The half-acre pond serves as a grand water feature with its lofty aerating fountain. The pond is also a bird habitat, with a natural area left unspoiled for nesting wildlife.
What’s truly special about the gardens of Laurel Gray is the personal connection Kim has to all the plants and the organic inspiration that transpires. She is the gardener of the vineyard, and she can answer any question guests throw at her.
“People are all the time asking me questions,” Kim said. “‘What is the variety of that, how does this do, how long has this been planted?’ I tell people to remember this was a milking parlor, so there’s a lot of cow manure deep in the soil. Everything is rich around this building.”
Perhaps rich is the perfect word to describe Laurel Gray’s gardens, as they are plentiful, robust and an overall joy to experience. Especially with a nice glass of wine.
Laurel Gray Vineyards, which is open year-round, is at 5726 W. Old US 421 in Hamptonville.
Amy Dixon is an assistant horticulturist at Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University. Gardening questions or story ideas can be sent to her at www.facebook.com/WSJAmyDixon or news@wsjournal.com, with “gardening” in the subject line. Or write to Amy Dixon in care of Features, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101.