The Pink Planter brings love to breast cancer patients and survivors

She says the reaction of the women to those flowers spurred the change, while reinforcing the purpose behind The Pink Planter.

“It’s healing for me because when they come to the door and they’re happy, it takes a burden off my shoulders,” she said. “And it also takes a burden off their shoulders — for at least the next 15 minutes. They’re enamored by the flowers and the thought that I care about them, and the person who nominated them cares, too.”

Jones says she feels a bond with these women, a shared sense of fighting a similar battle.

“The camaraderie is the biggest part of this,” she said. “I was in the military, and one thing they taught us in basic training is you never leave your battle buddy, and I view these women as my battle buddies.”

In October, when the world seems awash in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women living with or who’ve survived this disease sit in the spotlight. But for survivors like Jones, the struggles with this disease continue year-round. And it’s that reality that keeps her going, to show her fellow battle buddies they’re not alone.

“Breast cancer has always been summed up to one month,” she said. “In October, everybody cares about us, but as soon as Nov. 1 comes, they move on to Thanksgiving. This allows me to celebrate these women every day.”

