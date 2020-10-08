The return of warm, earthy browns is among fall decor trends

In recent years, brown anything in a living space was considered by some arbiters of decor as drab and outdated. But this fall the hue is back in favor, in part because of the unsettled, anxious state of the world.

"Brown traditionally makes people feel comfortable and safe, and those are feelings that many of us are looking to our homes to provide," said interior designer Dawn Hamilton of Oakland Park, Florida.

It's just one of the trends in decor this season, when the pandemic has made home an even more essential space for living, working, studying and more. Also on the watch list: flexible rooms, indoor and out.

Cozy Palette

Hamilton said that today's brown palette is being used in new ways, as a neutral in all kinds of materials, and as an accent color.

"Brown feels very earthy and rich. It's warm and inviting, and has the same grounding properties as black, although it's not quite as harsh," she said

New York designer Becky Shea also cites brown's organic versatility: "It's a tone that works cohesively with neutrals as well as dark, bold tones like navy, graphite and black.''